Wyatt Sicks to win the WWE Tag Team Championship after 40-year-old star joins the faction? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks have been wreaking havoc on SmackDown for the past few weeks. They have earned a WWE Tag Team Championship match against the Street Profits for the upcoming episode of the blue brand. There is a good chance that the sinister faction will capture the coveted title and this might happen after a 40-year-old star joins them.

Speculation has been swirling that Aleister Black could join the Uncle Howdy-led faction on the Friday night show. Ever since he returned to WWE, there have been whispers and clamors of him joining the group. Black's dark, occult-inspired gimmick, characterized by a brooding and supernatural aura, perfectly complements The Wyatt Sicks' ominous aura.

Besides, the former NXT Champion has a history of being in a similar faction before, when he was part of the House of Black, a dark faction in AEW. Aleister Black's addition to the Uncle Howdy-led group could rejuvenate the faction, as things have become quite stagnant and repetitive lately. It could help the stable get in the spotlight once again.

Black could help The Wyatt Sicks capture the WWE Tag Team Championship and dominate the SmackDown tag team division. While there is a potential for it to happen, the chances are slightly low. Whatever is discussed above is entirely speculation. It will be interesting to see how things evolve in the coming weeks leading to SummerSlam 2025.

The Wyatt Sicks to be part of a huge match at SummerSlam?

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year in MetLife Stadium, as it will be a two-night event. The company is leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded card. There is a good possibility that Triple H could feature The Wyatt Sicks in a big match at the summer spectacle.

The sinister faction could compete in a multi-person tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Ever since Uncle Howdy & Co. returned, they have been targeting the tag team division of SmackDown. There has been a lot of chaos lately with all tag teams wanting to get their hands on The Wyatt Sicks.

Hence, Nick Aldis could put every tag team against the eerie faction at SummerSlam, with the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line. This will help the company put Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and others in the spotlight at the annual spectacle.

While it seems to be the direction for now, it is still only speculation. Only time will tell how things shape up in the tag team division heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

