4 AEW wrestlers that may jump ship after witnessing WWE's treatment of Jade Cargill

Since signing for WWE last month, former AEW star Jade Cargill has been presented as a very big deal. She has confronted some of the company's biggest names backstage during both RAW and SmackDown.

Given that she held the TBS Championship for 508 days in AEW, many were surprised that such an important wrestler to the Jacksonville-based promotion was able to leave for the competition.

Join us as we take a look at four top AEW stars who may make the switch to World Wrestling Entertainment, following the company's treatment of Cargill.

#4 - The Doctor will see WWE now

One star who has been a staple of AEW since its inception is Britt Baker. The Pittsburgh native has held the women's title and been seen as the face of the women's division.

However, whilst many have enjoyed AEW these past 4 years, one big criticism that fans have of the company is its booking of the women's division. Therefore Britt may look to join Cargill in WWE.

Speaking on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr said that the 32-year-old would thrive if she made the switch.

"I honestly think she would kill in WWE. She is everything that company wants in a wrestler. She is the total package. She has an awesome submission for her finisher. She’s really good on the mic, and she can get other people over. She’s not the only one looking good out there. I really like Britt Baker." (H/T 411Mania)

#3 - Thunder strikes sports entertainment

A top female star who has unfortunately been out of action for over a year with a back injury is the former AEW Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa.

Her rise to winning the gold was one of the company's best storylines, but having reached the top of the mountain she may be looking for a new challenge.

Recently, Thunder Rosa commented on Jade Cargill's move to World Wrestling Entertainment whilst speaking on Busted Open Radio,

"She’s all in my feed, all up in my feed. She’s doing something else and it’s like… I mean, I don’t know man.Like if I go to somewhere else, I want to be treated like that. Like a superstar. So it’s really cool to see that and my blessing to her and I can’t wait to see her in the ring, and I can’t wait to see what they have for her." (H/T WrestleTalk)

#2 - War comes to WWE

A top name in All Elite Wrestling that many believe is a ready-made WWE Superstar is the former TNT Champion, Wardlow.

With a similar move set and start to his career as the legendary Batista, a possible move to the sports entertainment juggernaut seems like a match made in heaven.

One legendary figure in the wrestling business who feels that the 35-year-old should move over to the sports entertainment giant is Konnan, who recently shared his thoughts on the matter on Keepin' It 100.

"Bro, this poor guy, I mean, he's gotta go to WWE. Wardlow comes in and does the exact same thing he's been doing every week, powerbombs a guy... like no call out, no angle, no nothing, just nothing. He just did the exact same gimmick he's literally done, how many times has he done this match on the show where he just comes in and powerbombs guys and beats them, 20, 25?" Disco Inferno said. [11:50 - 12:14] [H/T Sportskeeda]

#1 - The Devil finds a new home

MJF is arguably the most talked about performer in professional wrestling today, with mic skills to rival legends like CM Punk and Roddy Piper, and an in-ring work rate that echoes that of Bryan Danielson and Bret Hart, the Long Island native seems to have it all.

Friedman has been the reigning and defending AEW World Champion for 330 days and counting, with him seemingly set to break Kenny Omega's record of 346 days in the coming weeks.

Despite this, MJF has made it no secret that he is unhappy with the amount he is being paid by the company, and with his current contract set to expire at the end of this year, the 'bidding war of 2024' is looming ever closer.

Freddie Prinze Jr. is also a very big fan of MJF and has recently claimed on his podcast that the young star is ready-made for the main event scene in WWE.

"For me, it’s easy. Everybody knows how I feel about him. He would come in with the right idea and the right story, and I think he would be a world champion within the first year that he was in the company." (H/T 411Mania)

Would you like to see any of these stars join WWE? Give your thoughts in the comments section below!