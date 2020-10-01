5 current WWE Superstars who should be in a tag team in the future

Tag team wrestling has a special place in WWE. It allows the company to develop characters and explore new dynamics between individuals. Recent tag teams like The New Day and The Usos have upped the ante of WWE's tag division.

But, the WWE tag-team division seems a little thin at the moment. Jimmy Uso and Ivar's injuries have ruled The Usos and the Viking Raiders out of the mix. The New Day has been temporarily disbanded due to injuries to two Superstars, which has enabled Big E to enjoy a solo run. The Lucha House Party has been teasing tensions among its members while Heavy Machinery has taken a backseat due to Otis's singles push.

The pairing of Seth Rollins and Murphy, barely a tag-team, is likely to be broken up before long. Angel Garza picked up an injury during the Clash of Champions and its severity is unknown.

The tag-team division is in such dire straits that there seem to be no legitimate challengers left for the tag team champions on either brand. Raw's Street Profits have been feuding with Angel Garza and Austin Theory/Andrade since Wrestlemania, while Cesaro and Nakamura seem to be unchallenged on SmackDown after overcoming the Lucha House Party.

Fortunately, the Women's Tag Team division seems to be in better shape.

The upcoming WWE Draft could allow the company to freshen up the roster. WWE has a chance to introduce new pairings, so do not be surprised if some new alliances are formed sooner rather than later.

In this article, we look at five pairs of Superstars who could be an exciting tag team if given the chance:

#5 WWE's Giants: Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato

Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato

A tag team with a combined weight of 735 pounds and combined height over 13′ 5″ - that sounds menacing.

Dabba-Kato and Braun Strowman recently duked it out on RAW Underground. There are not many wrestlers who can match the stature of The Monster Among Men, but Dabba-Kato did just that.

These two giants can form a tag team, the likes of which has not been seen since the Brothers of Destruction. Featuring them together would create waves in the WWE Universe and they ould be title contenders right from the get-go.

Throw in their history, and the two behemoths could attempt to one-up each other which will definitely be a sight to see.