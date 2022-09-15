5 current WWE Superstars who underwent several name changes

WWE Superstars who have made their journey to the company often find themselves changing their gimmicks, even their original character name.

When these wrestlers made the transition from one organization to another, or even a brand switch (NXT to WWE), a complete character name change and direction would happen.

The reason why these changes occurred was sometimes baffling, as a couple of these wrestlers were already well known throughout the wrestling world under their original alias. Nevertheless, these name changes came for the better (or worse).

So, without further ado, let’s check out five current WWE Superstars who underwent several name changes.

#5. Doudrop

Doudrop made her debut on the main roster in June 2021 as Eva Marie's protégé. Instead of the company continuing to let her use the name “Piper Niven”, the name that she was known for during her NXT UK run, she was given the name “Doudrop”.

Granted, the name didn’t set too well with the WWE Universe, but much like anything else, as time went on, fans accepted the change and grew to love the character.

She was originally known as Viper on the independent circuit, and had her name changed to “Piper Niven” when she made her NXT UK debut in 2019. This name change made sense because of Randy Orton’s nickname, “The Viper”.

The name Doudrop was certainly a head scratcher that many fans haven't quite figured out how or why WWE decided to go that route.

#4 Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. has undergone a lot of name changes over the years, dating back to her run on the independent wrestling circuit. She initially began her career transitioning from her real name, Nikki Glencross, to Nikki Storm. The name was inspired by the X-Men character, “Storm”.

She would use this alias up until her debut for NXT. She would be repackaged as Nikki Cross for the brand, a name that would be synonymous with her character at the time.

The former RAW women's champion would continue to use this moniker until early 2021, where Cross would be repackaged as a “superhero” character, calling herself “Nikki A.S.H.” (Almost a Superhero).

The gimmick was very cheesy and bland, but Nikki A.S.H. made it work and got the character over with the WWE Universe. At the end of the day, the gimmick became a win-win for Nikki A.S.H. and the fans.

#3. Butch

Butch started his career as the masked Tiger Kid before eventually dropping the character and becoming Pete Dunne, as wrestled for RevPro Wrestling, Michinoku Pro, and PROGRESS Wrestling.

He would make his way to the company by joining the NXT UK brand in 2016. Dunne dominated the brand as the NXT UK World Champion for more than 685 days.

After his stint between NXT UK and NXT was over, Dunne made his debut on the main roster and was repackaged as the character “Butch”, aligning himself with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as the “The Brawling Brutes”.

The name “Butch” hasn’t set well with many in the WWE Universe. With the recent changes going on in the company under Triple H’s leadership, there may be a chance that “Butch” may find his way back to his “Pete Dunne” moniker at some point.

#2. Damian Priest

Damian Priest started his career in 2015 under his real name, Luis Martinez, in Ring of Honor. After an unsuccessful run in ROH, he traveled to NJPW to sharpen his craft as a wrestler and sharpen his skillset. He would eventually return to ROH in 2017 under the moniker, “Damian Martinez”.

He would soon join the WWE roster on the NXT brand in 2018, as The Archer of Infamy was repackaged to Damian Priest, the moniker he is currently using to the present day.

Priest is currently a member of The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

Despite the name change, Damian Priest has gotten over quite well with the WWE Universe and is destined to become a main event WWE Superstar in the near future.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion - Roman Reigns

Before becoming The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns originally made his debut on the developmental brand, FCW, under the name “Roman Leakee” in 2010.

He would later be repackaged and presented as a heel in 2012 as “Roman Reigns”, a character persona that he continued to grow and evolve to the present day.

From his days in The Shield, to becoming a controversial babyface megastar, to becoming the Tribal Chief in 2022, there is no denying that Roman Reigns has etched his name in the history books as one of the greatest Superstars of all time.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the leader of The Bloodline. He successfully defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle thanks to an assist from his cousin Solo Sikoa.

