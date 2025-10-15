3 Explanations for WWE taking Roman Reigns off TV again

Roman Reigns kicked off WWE Crown Jewel in Australia in a brutal Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed. Both men tore each other apart, and the interferences from Bron Breakker and the Usos turned things more interesting, making headlines all around the globe. The ending moments of the match featured Jey Uso accidentally spearing the OTC, helping Reed pick up the victory.While fans expected Reigns to continue with his appearances until Survivor Series, things have not gone the same way. The OTC missed this week’s edition of the red brand, leaving fans confused over the reason for his absence following Crown Jewel. Let’s check out a few reasons why Roman Reigns is taking time off TV once again.#3. Part-time scheduleThe OTC has been on a part-time schedule for years now, and his character is now aligned to it as well. Roman Reigns is being portrayed as one of the all-time greats who doesn’t need to show up to work every single week, which is the reason teh OTC has been enjoying a lot of time off TV during the year, and only making his presence felt during the build to certain major PLEs.While Reigns is set to be a part of Survivor Series: WarGames, to enhance his character and portray his part-time schedule, WWE might have taken him off TV once again for a couple of weeks following Crown Jewel.#2. Seth Rollins’ injury delayed their storylineWWE Crown Jewel was main evented by Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a massive singles match to determine the new Crown Jewel Champion. The Visionary and the American Nightmare completely tore each other apart, and the former ended up getting injured during the battle, which has led to a number of changes to the storylines.Seth Rollins was rumored to be a part of the WarGames match against Roman Reigns and further face the latter in a singles match at WrestleMania, but Rollins’ injury might end up changing all this. This could be the reason WWE kept Reigns off TV on Monday, trying to figure out to change of plans and then bring him back to a proper storyline, which is set to garner a lot of attention in the coming weeks.#1. WWE Survivor Series is still over a month away.Survivor Series: WarGames is set to emanate from San Diego on November 29, and the company has a lot of time to prepare for the PLE with the perfect storylines and matches. With Reigns’ next advertised match more than a month away, WWE might have kept the OTC off TV to enable the latter to take some rest.Before Survivor Series, the company is set to feature an edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Reigns is not advertised to be a part of it. WWE could bring Reigns back following SNME, which could be the perfect way to space out the build for SNME and Survivor Series. Time will now tell what the company has in store for the OTC next.