4 facts you didn't know about WWE's newest signee Jade Cargill

Earlier today it was announced by ESPN that Jade Cargill had signed a multi-year contract with WWE, ending her time in All Elite Wrestling.

Cargill now becomes the second big name from AEW to move to the sports entertainment giant after Cody Rhodes made the switch in early 2022. Jade brings with her a wealth of charisma and athletic ability with many fans excited to see what she can bring to the company.

Whilst she lives in the public eye as a professional wrestler, there may be some things that even the biggest Cargill fans do not know about her, join us as we take a look at 4 surprising aspects of WWE's newest star.

#4 - WWE's newest star is inspired by two powerful characters

Like many other performers, Jade Cargill has looked to various aspects of entertainment to carve out her in-ring persona.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted the former TBS Champion revealed that her favorite pro wrestler growing up was the Hall of Famer Chyna, with a young Cargill seeing a lot of herself in the ninth wonder of the world.

"I remember growing up and watching Chyna and seeing how she just embodied, just loved how she looked, and it just did nothing but empower me and make me say, 'You know what? I look good. These muscles look great."

Cargill then went on to say how the Marvel character Storm was a major influence on how she would go on to dress as a professional wrestler.

"I was just sitting around with my friends, and they said, 'You know what color you should wear? You should wear the silver or the white color.' And I said, 'Oh wow! I would love that!' And they said, 'You know, you look like Storm.' I tried it, and I loved it. I love what she stands for. She's a powerful Black woman, and I think I stand for that same thing." (H/T Fightful)

#3 - Cargill owns a sports team

Outside of the ring, many performers have other ventures, whether it be Cody Rhodes' nightmare factory or John Cena's Hollywood career.

Recently Jade had decided to become a part of the wave and growth in women's sports as she became the co-owner of The Texas Smoke. A professional women's fastpitch team.

Following her partnership with the Texas Smoke in 2022, Cargill took to social media to celebrate her becoming a co-owner.

"Thank you. Hard work pays off! @DatDudeBP and I are excited to become the owner of a franchise in WPF coming to Dallas 2023. Providing more opportunities for women to prolong a passion of this amazing game long after college."

Playing in the newly formed fastpitch league, it seems as though Jade Cargill's investment is already paying off this past season as her team became the inaugural champions of the WPF.

#2 - Cargill's biggest motivation outside of the ring

In the ring, Jade Cargill demands all fans' eyes on her, with her captivating entrance and look enough to make anybody want to pay attention.

Away from the ring, however, she lives a very quiet life with her number one motivation for getting out of bed in the morning to then being thrown about in the ring being her family.

Recently a fan of Jade's asked her on social media what her number one motivation is for her in life. With the charismatic star revealing it to be her baby daughter.

"My daughter. She needed [to] see her mother being great," Cargill explained, "she has that example from ME and not only her father." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#1 - She had a tryout for WWE

In 2019, Jade Cargill, who never once stepped foot into a professional wrestling ring, tried out for WWE. Given her athletic background, Cargill was not the first nor the last performer to get a tryout with the company based on her look.

Speaking on the Wrestling with the Week podcast prior to her departure from AEW, Jade Cargill looked back on her tryout with WWE as well as how a certain Hall of Famer helped get her foot into the door.

"The opportunity came up with Mark Henry. He set me up with a (WWE) tryout. It went well, I was asked to come, turned it down and here I am in AEW. And I'm enjoying it." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Whilst she turned down WWE at the time, Cargill seemed to not make enemies there as she is now set to become one of their most exciting performers on the roster today.

