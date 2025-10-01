2 heel and 2 face turns that can happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

While Crown Jewel Championship matches are the centerpiece for the WWE PLE, several other ongoing feuds fill up the growing card. The Kabuki Warriors turned on IYO SKY after attacking both Sky and Rhea Ripley.

AJ Styles waits at the next stop on the John Cena Retirement Tour. Will the two former rivals leave with even more respect for each other? Something big will also likely happen in the ongoing angle between the Usos and the Vision.

Officials have under two weeks to completely round out the card. Either of the Intercontinental titles could be added. The next two face and two heel turns could take place at Crown Jewel.

#4. Dominik Mysterio wins over the fans again

Dominik Mysterio gets loud cheers in certain matches. He was the fan favorite when he faced Gunther and again during his latest title defense on RAW against Rusev.

Adam Pearce may book Dirty Dom at Crown Jewel after he retained his title by hitting The Bulgarian Brute with a low blow. The audience rooted for Dominik in that match and would do so again in Perth if the two sides met up again.

If another entry on this list also shows up, it would make sense for both to turn face. That would set up a lot of tension within the Judgment Day.

#3. Randy Orton strikes at Crown Jewel

The Viper may not be competing at Crown Jewel, but he has a long history with Cody Rhodes. The two will team together on SmackDown against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The friendship between Rhodes and Orton is fine for what it is, but it's nothing new every time it happens. Something big needs to change, rather than having the two sides repeat the same overly flattering promos every time they converse.

Orton is his best self when he's a remorseless heel who punts anyone and everyone. He held back in the King of the Ring Tournament.

Fans still love singing to his theme, but he's been stuck in limbo for the last two years. To refresh his stagnant character, The Viper could finally turn on his long-time friend.

#2. Liv Morgan returns to cheers

Cody Rhodes was the first Men's Crown Jewel Champion. Since he's competing for the honor again this year, the first Women's Crown Jewel Champ should also attend Crown Jewel.

Liv Morgan has been out of commission with a shoulder injury since mid-June. Whether or not she's medically cleared, the former Women's World Champion should be present in Perth.

She can run into Dirty Dom, and the two can hug. A lot's changed since she's been out of action. Vaquer is the new champ, and Becky Lynch is the top female heel on RAW.

Some fans already cheered for Morgan as a member of the Judgment Day. She could re-emerge as a face in the ranks of a much different division.

#1. AJ Styles really enjoys beating up John Cena

RAW is overflowing with big-time faces. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Penta, and LA Knight join AJ Styles as fan favorites. Cena has moved to RAW for the final stage of his Retirement Tour.

Someone has to switch sides soon, and it could be The Phenomenal One at Crown Jewel. He jokingly said he gets to beat up John Cena in Perth, but that was his favorite phrase during their heated rivalry years ago.

If Styles loses, he could shake Cena's hand before blindsiding him. It would add another shocking chapter in the Retirement Tour book while also slightly balancing out the heroes and villains on RAW.

