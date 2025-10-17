  • home icon
4 Mistakes WWE should avoid with AJ Styles’s farewell tour that they made with John Cena’s

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:03 GMT
John Cena at WrestleMania 41 [Image Credits: WWE.com]

John Cena’s Retirement Tour is now coming to an end, and the WWE Universe undoubtedly enjoyed every bit of it. From a massive heel turn to incredible matches, the company managed to pull off some of the most incredible moments in history throughout the Retirement Tour. However, WWE made some big mistakes during the massive ride.

As per recent reports, another Retirement Tour is set to begin very soon. The Phenomenal AJ Styles announced recently that he was planning to retire sometime in 2026, and reports now suggest that WWE might feature a retirement tour for the star as well. Let’s check out a few mistakes that WWE must not make in AJ Styles’ Retirement Tour.

also-read-trending Trending

#4. Underwhelming WWE title run

AJ Styles deserves a World title run before his retirement. The Phenomenal One is one of the longest reigning WWE Champions in history, and right before he leaves his boots in the ring, the veteran deserves to enhance his legacy with another title run.

However, like John Cena’s Undisputed WWE title run, the company must not feature an underwhelming World title run for the star. Rather, Styles' retirement without a World title victory would be better.

#3. Doing rematches for nostalgia’s sake

One of the biggest mistakes tjhe company made in John Cena’s Retirement Tour was booking matches just to run back some of Cena’s greatest rivalries once again, for the sake of nostalgia. While fans loved to see Cena compete with some of his greatest rivals, it ended up ruining the opportunity to feature some massive new stories.

The company must not make this mistake in the case of AJ Styles. Rather than booking matches with some of his biggest rivals, the company could use the opportunity to feature Styles against some of the greatest names in the industry, which could enhance his legacy and deliver some incredible matches.

#2. Matches without any buildup

A number of matches in John Cena’s Retirement Tour had ZERO buildup, including his recent match with AJ Styles. The Franchise Player didn’t appear once since beginning the storyline, which ended up making their feud underwhelming, despite an incredible match at Crown Jewel.

AJ Styles’ Retirement Tour shouldn’t have something similar. Rather, taking more time and building the heat between the stars would enhance the matches much better and make the rivalries something to remember.

#1. An unnecessary heel turn

The biggest mistake in John Cena’s Retirement Tour turned out to be one of the most memorable moments in history. Cena’s massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber is something fans still talk about. However, the heel turn and his run as a heel have ended up being a massive taint on Cena’s Retirement Tour.

The company must not turn AJ Styles heel now. The Phenomenal One has proved to be a man of the people, and a babyface run during his Retirement Tour could end up being the best part of his final run. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the Phenomenal One’s Retirement Tour.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

