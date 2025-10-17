4 Mistakes WWE should avoid with AJ Styles’s farewell tour that they made with John Cena’s

John Cena’s Retirement Tour is now coming to an end, and the WWE Universe undoubtedly enjoyed every bit of it. From a massive heel turn to incredible matches, the company managed to pull off some of the most incredible moments in history throughout the Retirement Tour. However, WWE made some big mistakes during the massive ride.As per recent reports, another Retirement Tour is set to begin very soon. The Phenomenal AJ Styles announced recently that he was planning to retire sometime in 2026, and reports now suggest that WWE might feature a retirement tour for the star as well. Let’s check out a few mistakes that WWE must not make in AJ Styles’ Retirement Tour.#4. Underwhelming WWE title runAJ Styles deserves a World title run before his retirement. The Phenomenal One is one of the longest reigning WWE Champions in history, and right before he leaves his boots in the ring, the veteran deserves to enhance his legacy with another title run.However, like John Cena’s Undisputed WWE title run, the company must not feature an underwhelming World title run for the star. Rather, Styles' retirement without a World title victory would be better.#3. Doing rematches for nostalgia’s sakeOne of the biggest mistakes tjhe company made in John Cena’s Retirement Tour was booking matches just to run back some of Cena’s greatest rivalries once again, for the sake of nostalgia. While fans loved to see Cena compete with some of his greatest rivals, it ended up ruining the opportunity to feature some massive new stories.The company must not make this mistake in the case of AJ Styles. Rather than booking matches with some of his biggest rivals, the company could use the opportunity to feature Styles against some of the greatest names in the industry, which could enhance his legacy and deliver some incredible matches.#2. Matches without any buildupA number of matches in John Cena’s Retirement Tour had ZERO buildup, including his recent match with AJ Styles. The Franchise Player didn’t appear once since beginning the storyline, which ended up making their feud underwhelming, despite an incredible match at Crown Jewel.AJ Styles’ Retirement Tour shouldn’t have something similar. Rather, taking more time and building the heat between the stars would enhance the matches much better and make the rivalries something to remember.#1. An unnecessary heel turnThe biggest mistake in John Cena’s Retirement Tour turned out to be one of the most memorable moments in history. Cena’s massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber is something fans still talk about. However, the heel turn and his run as a heel have ended up being a massive taint on Cena’s Retirement Tour.The company must not turn AJ Styles heel now. The Phenomenal One has proved to be a man of the people, and a babyface run during his Retirement Tour could end up being the best part of his final run. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the Phenomenal One’s Retirement Tour.