4 mistakes WWE made on RAW before Night of Champions

Both Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill won King and Queen of the Ring semifinals matches on the RAW ahead of Night of Champions. Rhodes will battle his friend and former Legacy stablemate, Randy Orton.

Cargill will square off with Asuka. Gunther and Goldberg cut promos on each other ahead of their World Heavyweight Title match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Some international issues may hinder WWE's decision to proceed with Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Injuries also reshaped the card. This article looks at four mistakes WWE made on the RAW before Night of Champions.

#4. Barely addressing the Women's Tag Title situation

When a champion or champions are injured, promoters usually vacate the titles so that the divisions can move forward. When it comes to tag teams, WWE cherry-picks who gets to keep the titles and who doesn't.

They allowed Chelsea Green to team with Piper Niven after Sonya Deville suffered an injury. The same happened with Naomi replacing Jade Cargill.

Liv Morgan is the latest star to get injured, but she hasn't defended the titles once since winning them two months ago. In that case, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis should have stripped the Judgment Day of the titles on RAW.

They could have had a few teams compete at Night of Champions, including Rodriguez and Perez, for the vacant titles. Instead, Pearce briefly mentioned the situation while on the phone.

#3. Penta is pinned again on RAW

Whether in AEW, TNA, or WWE, Penta is one of the most popular stars. His aura and in-ring style excite the fans. Because of his fanfare and star power, he joined WWE in January.

He won his first few bouts but has lost several matches over the last few months. Dominik Mysterio defeated him three times, albeit with help from the Judgment Day.

Someone of his standing shouldn't be pinned every other week. That's for stars like the Miz, Jimmy Uso, and stars who have been around forever.

#2. Where's IYO SKY, the Women's World Champion?

If you watch RAW on Netflix and have commercial breaks, you would have missed the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY. She was relegated to a backstage segment one week and then an in-ring promo opposing Liv Morgan last week.

This week's RAW apparently had an extremely short segment during the commercial breaks. SKY and Asuka talked ahead of Night of Champions, but it happened when more than half the audience couldn't see it.

Officials could be holding off for Evolution, but then why is Rhea Ripley getting a match where titles are the spotlight of the PLE?

It's strange when the top star of a division is hardly mentioned or shown on their show. Having her show up for less than a minute backstage when half the viewers have commercials isn't the right spot.

#1. The booking of Night of Champions

The go-home edition of RAW saw several changes made to the Night of Champions card. The Intercontinental Title match between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles was canceled due to Dirty Dom having "bruised ribs."

He appeared backstage, so it feels like an excuse to postpone the match. That bout was replaced by Sami Zayn facing off with Karrion Kross. It's great to see Kross finally get a match. While Sami is extremely popular in Saudi Arabia, his spot should have been in the King of the Ring finals.

He hasn't "finished his story" like both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have. Cody could have gotten his shot at John Cena another way. That wasn't the only non-title fight added to Night of Champions.

Ripley will square off in a Street Fight with Rodriguez. Couldn't they have had a Triple Threat for the Women's Intercontinental Title instead? It just makes the "championship" gimmick of the PLE seem pointless.

