5 mistakes WWE made on RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event

The final episode of RAW ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event had a lot to accomplish. With less than six days until the actual show, WWE could have added one or two more matches, but didn't do so.

Ad

Evolution takes place the following night, so a good portion of the show was dedicated to addressing situations and announcing matches for the all-female PLE.

The show had some funny moments, like AJ Styles creeping around the Judgment Day locker room after leaving a "Get Well Soon" cake for Dominik Mysterio.

Ludwig Kaiser also picked up his first win under the mask of El Grande Americano. While those segments worked, WWE made the following five mistakes on the RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

#5. Mentioning records between opponents that could telegraph outcomes

Bronson Reed had different ideas when he faced Jey Uso on RAW. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

While AEW famously juggled relying on records and only mentioning them in passing, WWE has traditionally shied away from making a big deal of wins and losses between two stars.

Ad

That changed with Jey Uso finally overcoming Gunther at WrestleMania after four losses. During RAW, commentary mentioned that Rhea Ripley is 0-4 against IYO SKY in their career showdowns.

That heavily telegraphs a win for Mami at Evolution. They did the same for Bronson Reed, who was 0-3 against Jey Uso. He's now 0-4 after getting purposely disqualified to inflict more damage on Jey.

Had those marks not been mentioned, it would leave more intrigue around the outcomes of those matches.

Ad

#4. Ivy Nile demands a spot in the Evolution battle royal

Along with the Creeds, Ivy Nile talked with RAW GM Adam Pearce in a backstage segment. She told Pearce she wanted to be included in the Evolution battle royal since she didn't have a match.

The issue is that every other woman is probably in the battle royal, so why did they need a segment featuring Nile asking for a spot? Stephanie Vaquer was shown in another pre-taped promo.

Ad

They should have had a face-to-face conversation instead. Luckily, Asuka and Kairi Sane saved the boring segment with their hilarious dancing and shouting.

#3. No CM Punk on RAW

While Roman Reigns stays away from WWE for months on end multiple times a year, CM Punk does the same on a smaller scale.

He went after Seth Rollins last week after Rollins cost him his WWE Title match against John Cena at Night of Champions. Punk bumped shoulders with Gunther before arguing backstage with LA Knight.

Ad

The go-home RAW came and went without an appearance from the Best in the World. He didn't need an overblown segment, but he only seems to talk or chase after Rollins when he appears.

Even though he's not involved at Saturday Night's Main Event, he could have put Rollins on notice one way or another.

#2. No match for RAW's spot in the WWE Women's Tag Team title fatal four-way

Ad

SmackDown made a point about selecting its representative in the Women's Tag Team fatal four-way at Evolution. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were able to coexist long enough to defeat Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, as well as B-Fab and Michin.

If they had to qualify, why didn't the teams from RAW and NXT? After a post-match attack on Kairi Sane, Asuka saved Sane from the Judgment Day. They went to Pearce, and he simply added them to the match.

Ad

The same happened with Sol Ruca and Zaria of NXT. The Kabuki Warriors could have at least faced Maxxine Dupri and Natalya for the RAW spot.

#1. Making Gunther look like a cowardly heel

Ad

There are several types of heels used in wrestling, including the monster heel (Bronson Reed), the cowardly heel (Seth Rollins, The Miz, Kevin Owens), and the dominant heel (Gunther).

Officials have presented Gunther as a cowardly heel when dealing with Goldberg. He didn't do that with Jey Uso despite tapping out rather quickly at WrestleMania.

The Ring General lost some aura after that, and having him cower when face-to-face with Goldberg has diminished that aura even more.

The fact that the legend is almost 60 years old (he's 58) doesn't help, no matter how dominant he was in his prime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!