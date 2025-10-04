4 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown (October 3, 2025)

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and the Vision kicked off the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The two sides also met in the main event, with Seth Rollins interfering to lead Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to victory.The Miz turned on Carmelo Hayes after Hayes ended their partnership. That attack cost the former NXT Champion another chance to challenge Sami Zayn for the United States title.Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton had a standard contract signing, but were interrupted by Kiana James and Giulia. Most of WWE's booking decisions moved things forward, but the next four mistakes were still made on SmackDown.#4. No additional Crown Jewel matches added on SmackDownFour matches are currently booked for Crown Jewel 2025. The two Crown Jewel Championship matches feature stars from both brands. The other two contests involve performers from RAW.The Kabuki Warriors battle Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY while AJ Styles faces John Cena. One more match will be added next week. It could be Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental title match.Instead, the Last Man Standing fight between Aleister Black and Damian Priest should have been added on SmackDown.It would provide the card with a specialty match to pop the fans. That match will take place on next week's SmackDown rather than at the PLE.#3. Giving away a potential US title feud View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen looking at potential names who should be in the running to eventually dethrone US Champion Sami Zayn, a few names stand out. Stars like Carmelo Hayes, Rey Fenix, or Santos Escobar would get a huge boost by winning the title.Another intriguing name is Aleister Black. Black would have been the perfect name to win the title from Zayn, but he was used as the latest opponent in the Open Challenge.The chemistry was fine, but Black lost due to outside distractions from Damian Priest. It was disappointing as Michael Cole mentioned this was Black's first shot at a singles championship on WWE's main roster.For other stars to advance, bookers need to space out bigger feuds instead of giving them away in an Open Challenge match.#2. Three tag team matchesVariety is the spice of life, but the latest SmackDown didn't offer much in terms of a varied presentation. Of the four contests, three were tag team bouts.Rhodes and Orton wrestled the Vision in the main event. Rey Fenix teamed with NXT's Je'Von Evans to beat Los Garza. Zaria and Sol Ruca defeated Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre.Zayn's Open Challenge was the lone singles contest on the night. If three of four matches will be the same, bookers should do something different with one of them.Have it be a Tornado match like on RAW. Put the titles on the line. Instead, fans were given three standard, straightforward offerings on SmackDown.#1. Bad pacing of the main eventThis has been an ongoing issue with how WWE handles the blocking of its main events on RAW and SmackDown. Cody Rhodes came out first, and SmackDown went to a commercial.Randy Orton came out after a backstage segment featuring the Street Profits and Wyatt Sicks. The Viper hit the ring, followed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Orton and Breakker fought for about a minute before cutting to commercial again.Couldn't they pace it out with the tag title feud segment first, followed by Cody's entrance? Breaking up the action so soon after it finally started is a huge misfire due to how WWE blocks the segment.Picture-in-picture isn't a valid excuse because the action during the ads is usually a holding pattern leading to a rest hold. Having only one break during the most important match of the show would also keep a better pace and flow of action.