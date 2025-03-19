4 Mistakes WWE must not make with John Cena as a heel

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. He attacked Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock after winning the Men's Chamber match. Cena made his first appearance since the heel turn on this week's RAW and delivered a scathing promo.

Ad

After this week's RAW, fans are eager to see more of heel Cena. Let's take a look at four mistakes WWE must not make with The Cenation leader's new villainous persona.

#4 Have him appear less on TV

John Cena turned heel on March 1 but his next WWE appearance took place on the March 17 episode of Monday Night RAW. This two-week gap was seen as a bad decision as many felt it decreased fans' interest in the storyline.

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Cena's absence was due to his movie commitments, but fans hope that he appears regularly on TV now, as WrestleMania is just a few weeks away. Heel Cena should not miss any more shows leading up to 'Mania in Vegas.

#3 Give him a Def Rebel theme song

A very important part of a wrestler's character is their theme song. Def Rebel is known for creating very generic entrance songs for stars that arguably don't compliment their gimmick at all. Hence, WWE should not let the band create a new theme song for John Cena.

Ad

Ad

Def Rebel may have created some great themes like Roman Reigns' "Head of the Table" and Seth Rollins' "Visionary." However, it would be better if WWE lets a legend like Jim Johnston create Cena's new theme or use a track from Cena's album "The Time is Now."

#2 Turn him face right after WrestleMania

Fans had been craving to see John Cena as a heel for a very long time before their wishes came true at Elimination Chamber. Cena had been a babyface for over two decades before turning heel in Toronto.

Ad

WWE should not book Cena to turn face again right after WrestleMania if he ends up beating Cody Rhodes and winning his 17th WWE World Championship. Cena should remain a heel at least until SummerSlam before he eventually turns face again.

#1 Make him lose to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

John Cena won the Men's Chamber match by eliminating CM Punk last. He made the veteran pass out to the STF submission hold. Cena is currently the top heel in WWE and it won't make sense for him to lose to Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania after gaining so much momentum.

Ad

WWE should have Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect beat The American Nightmare to win his 17th World Championship at The Show of Shows. Cena could use some heel tactics to win the match, including an interference from The Rock. This will help cement Cena as a legitimate villain for the rest of his retirement tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback