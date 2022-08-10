5 potential challengers for US champion Bobby Lashley at WWE Clash at The Castle

WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley retained his title by defeating Ciampa in an incredible encounter on RAW. The All Mighty is on a roll at the moment, receiving arguably the loudest babyface reaction of any WWE Superstar on a weekly basis. The two-time world champion has had a great US title run, having excellent matches with Theory and the aforementioned Blackheart.

There is no shortage of mid-card talent on RAW ready to step up and try their luck at dethroning Lashley.The former Hurt Business powerhouse currently does not have a challenger for the Clash At The Castle premium live event.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could challenge him for the United States championship at the Principality Stadium.

#5: Chad Gable

Your next United States champion?

Chad Gable has been in the form of his life. The three-time tag team champion has quietly become one of the most impressive WWE singles performers in recent months. Since Alpha Academy is not in the title picture at the moment, he could have a singles program for the US title at Clash At The Castle.

Gable is a wrestling machine whose amateur-influenced blend of power and agility is Kurt Angle-esque. He has consistently put on some of the most exciting matches on RAW, and now could be the time to put him in the spotlight as a singles competitor. Challenging Lashley in Cardiff could showcase him as a future singles star, and it would almost certainly be an amazing match to watch.

#4: Dolph Ziggler is one of WWE's most dependable mid-card performers

Ziggler is a dependable challenger

WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler has turned face on the road to Summerslam by attacking Mr. Money in The Bank, Theory. The Showoff has since been slowly building momentum on RAW, facing the likes of Chad Gable and Ciampa. The two-time United States champion has not lost a step, and can still go with the very best.

Bobby Lashley is unlikely to lose the United States championship anytime soon, so a veteran like Ziggler would be a good opponent for him in Cardiff. Lashley is in great form and Ziggler can have a match with almost anyone. An unsuccessful challenge wouldn't hurt the Showoff, and the duo would have an incredible bout.

#3: AJ Styles

Just as Dolph Ziggler has nothing left to prove to the WWE Universe, The Phenomenal One has accomplished everything there is to achieve over his six-year run with the company. Lately, he has been floating in the upper mid-card and on the periphery of the United States title scene.

Styles is technically next in line to face Bobby Lashley after he lost the #1 contender's match on the August 1, 2022 episode of RAW to Ciampa. The Phenomenal One is another dependable option to have a worthy title match on a big stage without needing to win. The pedigree of both men would add prestige to the championship.

#2: The Miz

The Awesome One knows The All Mighty quite well

The Miz is one of the most decorated mid-card champions in WWE history. The two-time Grand Slam champion has held the Intercontinental title eight times and the United States title twice. He is arguably the best mid-card champion of the past decade.

The Awesome One was in Ciampa's corner on RAW as the latter challenged Bobby Lashley. He interfered on behalf of his partner multiple times but couldn't help him secure the win. Hence, The Miz could be next in line for a shot at the Lashley's title.

#1: Ciampa may not be done with United States champion Bobby Lashley

Ciampa's United States championship challenge ended in defeat, but it put any of his doubters still left in the WWE Universe on notice. The two-time NXT champion put on an excellent display against Bobby Lashley, giving The All Mighty arguably the best match of his title reign. Should this feud continue, the next logical step would be a rematch at Clash At The Castle.

This would be The Blackheart's first main roster title match at a premium live event, and probably the next step in his rise up the WWE food chain. Even in the event of a loss, it could still be a step towards the right direction for him. However, if he were to win, it would surely evoke a huge crowd reaction and free up Lashley to return to the world title picture.

