3 Ways WWE can make sure John Cena vs. AJ Styles is must-see at Crown Jewel 2025

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 02, 2025 17:24 GMT
WWE Archive - Source: Getty
John Cena in action against AJ Styles during SmackDown - Source: Getty

John Cena has less than three months before finally hanging up his wrestling boots. He is currently scheduled to face AJ Styles next Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Given that Cena's match against Styles hasn't generated significant hype due to The Franchise Player's limited appearance in the company, the Stamford-based promotion might need to take certain steps to ensure that the showdown attracts maximum attention from fans.

Now, let's explore three ways WWE can make sure John Cena vs. AJ Styles is a must-see at Crown Jewel 2025

#3. AJ Styles' heel turn

John Cena turned face ahead of SummerSlam. He went on to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Since AJ Styles is currently also portraying the good guy, WWE might need to turn Styles heel to generate more heat for their upcoming match, especially since he's more available during the weekly shows, unlike Cena, who has limited appearances before his retirement.

Moreover, given that The Phenomenal One's career as a babyface has seemingly stalled after suffering recent setbacks on the red brand, a heel turn might enable him to regain momentum and reintroduce himself as a threat on the men's roster.

#2. Having a championship involved

The Intercontinental Championship remains the only title John Cena has yet to win in WWE. Putting the gold on the line for his upcoming match against AJ Styles next week, Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth could make the bout a blockbuster for fans. This is because the wrestling universe would be eager to see if Cena finally becomes a grand slam champion before his retirement.

This could be a scenario where the creative team books Styles to finally dethrone Dominik Mysterio on the upcoming episode of RAW and win the Intercontinental Championship after two previous unsuccessful attempts. If this happens, Adam Pearce could then announce that the showdown in Perth will be for the IC Title.

#1. A sit-down interview with both men

Given that John Cena isn't scheduled to make another appearance on RAW before squaring off against AJ Styles at the upcoming WWE PLE, the creative team might choose to spice things up and have him do a sit-down interview with Styles.

If this happens, it would allow Cena to speak directly to AJ and express his thoughts, potentially strengthening the storyline. Additionally, this might keep the audience engaged despite The Franchise Player's absence from weekly shows. Interestingly, it could help build excitement and anticipation among fans for the upcoming showdown.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
