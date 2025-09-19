5 WWE stars Brock Lesnar can face next after John Cena

Brock Lesnar is set to compete in his first WWE match in 2 years this weekend at WrestlePalooza. After shocking the whole world with his return at SummerSlam and his attack on John Cena, Lesnar is finally going to face his old rival one last time. However, it's very obvious that Lesnar isn't back for only one match and will have more matches during this run.Let's take a look at 5 stars Lesnar can face after his match with Cena at WrestlePalooza:#5. Ron Killings/R-TruthIn his first promo back in WWE, Lesnar was interrupted by R-Truth on Smackdown. Truth came to defend his childhood hero and brother John Cena from the Beast Incarnate. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two also had a hilarious verbal exchange where Truth referred to himself as &quot;Ron Cena&quot;. The segment ended after Lesnar hit an F-5 on Truth and left the ring. After his match with Cena at WrestlePalooza, Lesnar could go on to face Truth in a match in the coming months.#4. Drew McIntyreBrock started off 2020 as a WWE Champion and also entered the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, his aspirations were washed away by the Scottish Warrior. Drew McIntyre eliminated Lesnar from that year's Royal Rumble and even defeated him to become WWE Champion in the main event of WrestleMania that year.However, Lesnar never got to take his revenge from McIntyre after their WrestleMania match. The two men could run it back after Lesnar attacked McIntyre seeking revenge for their WrestleMania match 5 years ago. This could set up another Grudge feud for McIntyre.#3. Cody RhodesLesnar's last WWE match was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. While Brock Lesnar passed the torch to Cody and raised his hand after the match, the Beast cannot be trusted.It wouldn't be a surprise if Brock Lesnar attacks Cody after his match with Cena to re-ignite their rivalry. If Cody retains at WrestlePalooza, Lesnar could set his sights on Cody's Undisputed WWE Championship. The two could have another match at an upcoming PLE.#2. CM PunkCM Punk and Brock Lesnar had one of the best rivalries of the year back in 2013. However, the two didn't get to cross paths again as Lesnar left after SummerSlam 2023 and Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series later that year.Despite this, Triple H could finally give the fans another edition of &quot;The Best vs The Beast&quot;. Punk could call out Lesnar after taking care of business with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WrestlePalooza. Fans have gotten bored after watching the same Rollins and Punk feud for the past one year, it would be nice to see Punk feud with someone else.#1. GuntherBrock Lesnar and Gunther are two of the most dominant stars who have ever stepped in a WWE ring. Fans have been rooting to see these two clash for a very long time but Triple H just hasn't been able to book it.Now that Brock Lesnar is back and Gunther is not involved in any other major storylines, the match could finally happen. Fans have also been rooting for Gunther to face Lesnar at next year's WrestleMania and retire him.