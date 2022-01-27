2 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns has never beaten and 4 he is undefeated against

Roman Reigns recently became the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time, whilst also remaining unpinned in WWE throughout 2021.

The former Shield member has taken over SmackDown over the past few years and is now undisputedly seen as the face of the company.

The Tribal Chief has had issues with Seth Rollins throughout his career, with Rollins always being able to defeat Reigns in multiple championship matches. That being said, there are other superstars that have never lost to Roman Reigns.

Interestingly, there are also several others who are yet to win a match against the Universal Champion, despite facing off against him several times.

#6. Never defeated Roman Reigns: Edge

#Wrestlemania Roman Reigns takes out Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title! Roman Reigns takes out Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title!#Wrestlemania https://t.co/p1YZxEtq2H

Edge returned to WWE at The Royal Rumble in 2020 and has since become an integral part of the main roster. After winning The Rumble the following year, Edge opted to step up to the challenge of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

It was a mission that didn't go well for The Rated-R Superstar after Daniel Bryan was later added to the match and Reigns was able to defeat both men.

The two men later met in tag team action on SmackDown in July when Edge teamed with The Mysterios, but The Bloodline was once again victorious.

The former 11-time World Champion was finally handed his singles match against Reigns at Money in the Bank, but once again he came up short, before later being moved over to RAW.

#5. Never beaten Roman Reigns: Randy Orton

Randy Orton has feuded with Reigns several times since The Shield made their debut. However, he has always been on the losing end of the match.

The Viper even feuded with Reigns as a singles star back in 2015, but each time Reigns was able to come out on top. The Tribal Chief has been pushed hard in WWE over the past few years.

The two men haven't faced off in several years, with their last singles match coming more than six years ago. Meanwhile, the last match that they appeared in together was the 2020 Royal Rumble.

