Xavier Woods provides update on his WWE return

Xavier Woods has been out of action since October 2019

Big E and Kofi Kingston have continued to represent The New Day in his absence

Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods has confirmed that his injury rehabilitation is “going great” but he is still a few more months away from making his WWE in-ring return.

The New Day member suffered a serious Achilles injury during a match on WWE’s tour of Australia in October 2019 and he initially feared that he could be out of action until 2021.

Speaking on this week’s episode of WWE show The Bump, Woods gave a positive update on his return but said he only wants to come back when he is in the right frame of mind.

“Rehab is going great. I’m doing single-leg heel raises, so I’m getting there. I’ve got a few more months on me, but that’s mainly because I want to make sure that I’m not only good physically but also mentally.”

Woods also discussed the mental struggles of being unable to perform and revealed that he had to switch off a recent episode of SmackDown when he saw Daniel Bryan and The Miz lock up, simply because it made him miss wrestling so much.

The New Day’s WrestleMania 36 storyline

While Xavier Woods continues his road to recovery, Big E and Kofi Kingston are currently in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture ahead of WrestleMania 36.

The two New Day members, who lost the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Miz and John Morrison at Super ShowDown last month, will earn a rematch against the current Champions at WrestleMania if they defeat The Usos in a No.1 contender’s match on next week’s SmackDown.