“Distance yourself from that guy”- What Xavier Woods was told about released WWE Superstar

Xavier Woods took to Instagram following Tyler Breeze's WWE release to post a heartfelt message about the former WWE Superstar.

It's no secret that Woods and Breeze are incredibly close in real life. The two have worked together for a while now on Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.

Woods shared on Instagram that Breeze and he fit together like puzzle pieces, and that the latter always pushed him to get better. However, he also revealed that coaches told him to distance himself from Breeze as hanging out with him wouldn't help his career.

Here's an excerpt from Woods' post dedicated to Breeze. You can check out the entire post below:

We fit together like puzzle pieces and began learning from each other. Some coaches told me quite a few times to “watch who I hang out with”, “distance yourself from that guy”, “why would you wanna tag with him? He’s not going to help your career”. Some even tried lying in an attempt to put us against each other. We never understood it but by never letting anyone ever get to us he taught me how to be better in the ring and I helped him bring out his natural charisma. Since then every step my @wwe career Matt has literally always been there right with me no matter what. He pushes me to get better and to believe in myself when I don’t.

Tyler Breeze thanked Xavier Woods also

Tyler Breeze let Xavier Woods know what their friendship means to him via his own Instagram handle. Check out his post below:

Breeze has been with WWE since 2010 and did fine for himself on NXT. But he didn't do much of note on the main roster and as a result, was sent back to NXT. He was working exclusively on NXT for a while, and teamed up with Fandango to defeat Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel in his final WWE match.

What were your fondest memories of Tyler Breeze?

