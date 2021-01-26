"You did absolutely nothing!" - WWE writer recalls Superstar's comical Royal Rumble performance [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has discussed what he feels was a particularly memorable Royal Rumble performance... for all the wrong reasons.

Speaking on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer and creative discussed an entry in the 1998 Royal Rumble match he felt deserved some attention. The Superstar in question was none other than Ron Harris of The Harris Brothers.

Here is what Russo had to say of the Royal Rumble performance:

"One of the biggest pops I got out of the Royal Rumble was, I was always very good friends with the Harris Brothers. Ron and Don. So, Ronnie was actually in this match. And, bro, Ronnie was in this match for about 40 minutes. So I swear to you, as I’m watching this match, within the first 5 minutes, Ronnie's blowing sky high. Bro, he spends the next 30 minutes doing NOTHING. Like, walking around the ring. So as I’m watching this, I’m like, I’ve gotta call him. So I called him as the Rumble was going on. I said, “Bro, let me get this straight… did they pay you to be in the Rumble, or did you pay them? Because you did absolutely nothing!” He goes “Bro, I know exactly what you’re talking about! I got so blown up within the first five minutes.” And if you just watch him, it’s hysterical. Because he doesn’t do anything for 40 minutes."

The fact that Vince Russo was able to call Ron Harris while watching the Royal Rumble back makes this story all the more entertaining.

Vince Russo on the Honky Tonk Man in the Royal Rumble

Honky Tonk Man

Another Superstar Russo had fond Royal Rumble memories of is The Honky Tonk Man. Russo would go on to say that the Honky Tonk Man would be a welcome addition to any Rumble match, including this year's.

"I have not watched this in 23 years. So when the Honky Tonk Man’s music hits, I pop! You know what Chris? There’s just some things that never get old. You could put Honky Tonk in the Royal Rumble this year. If there were people in the building, Honky Tonk would get a pop."

You can watch the full clip between Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone below:

