"You have the gift of gab" - Vince McMahon impressed with SmackDown Superstar's mic skills

Getting into the good books of Vince McMahon can be a daunting task. However, many superstars have won over McMahon's trust over the years. Sami Zayn is one of the lucky and hardworking few who have accomplished the feat.

Zayn appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion opened up on his recent rise in the company. He revealed a particular segment that opened the eyes of WWE officials, and the superstar's work especially impressed Vince McMahon.

Sami Zayn served as a guest referee for Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens' singles match on an episode of RAW. Even though he wasn't cutting promos, Zayn's vocal presence got over with the WWE management.

Zayn added that his performance during the match was the inspiration behind WWE's idea to pair him up with Shinsuke Nakamura.

"You never know which segment is going to open their eyes. I think I was already doing good work in the ring and established myself as more than competent in the ring and holding my own on the microphone as a good guy and doing really good work as a bad guy. There was one day where I was a guest referee for Kevin [Owens] vs. Seth [Rollins]. I was just doing me. When I got back, they were all doubled over. I think that inspired the idea for me to be a mouthpiece for Shinsuke [Nakamura]."

Sami Zayn is in Vince McMahon's good books

Vince McMahon complemented Sami Zayn backstage after the match, and the WWE Chairman realized that the former NXT champion could hold his own on the microphone.

Zayn felt his promo work convinced Vince McMahon and other WWE higher-ups of his potential to be a reliable manager even 10-15 years down the line.

"I came back, and Vince is like, 'You have the gift of gab.' I wasn't even cutting a promo; I was just being a ref, but they just started seeing me in a new light of, 'this guy, he can be so much and do so much for other people.' I think they saw a broader vision for me in that moment. Someone who can be a manager even 10-15 years down the road. There was a new trust." (H/t: Fightful)

Zayn has cemented his position in WWE's upper mid-card division on SmackDown.

He has rekindled one of his greatest rivalries on the road to WrestleMania 37 and is currently scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match on night two of the pay-per-view.