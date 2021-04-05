"You gotta go out there and deliver" - WWE legend hypes Cesaro's WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins

WWE legend Booker T is a big fan of Cesaro. He gave his thoughts on the latter's WrestleMania match on a recent episode of his podcast.

Cesaro will face Seth Rollins in singles action at WrestleMania 37 later this week. The rivalry between the two SmackDown stars has heated up in recent weeks. Cesaro will be relishing this chance to be in a singles match at WrestleMania.

Booker T gave his thoughts on the match between Cesaro and Seth Rollins in the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast:

"Well, I'm a Cesaro guy. I respect Cesaro to the utmost. He's a guy that I can't wait to see him get the rub, get his time to shine. It's going to happen for him. He and I always talked about that many many times and I'd always tell him 'be patient, don't get frustrated' because you have talent and the cream rises to the top. He's definitely going to rise to the top. At WrestleMania, he's against the perfect opponent in Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins is a guy that works at a very very high level and WrestleMania has always been the stage for the wrestler to go out there and perform at the highest level. No frills. No gimmicks. Nothing like that. You gotta go out there and deliver and Cesaro I don't think is gonna have any problem going out there and delivering, having the perfect heel in Seth Rollins. The fans know their job. Referee knows his job. We know our job. We're going to go out there and have a WrestleMania match that will hopefully we both will remember for the rest of our lives. That's what I'm looking for."

The story so far between Cesaro and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins tried to get Cesaro to "embrace the vision" but this led to the former Universal Champion getting rebuffed, subsequently attacking the Swiss star.

Since then, Cesaro has hit Rollins with the Cesaro Swing every chance he gets before accepting Seth Rollins' challenge for WrestleMania on a recent episode of SmackDown.

Seth Rollins also took to Twitter, promising to "demoish" Cesaro and calling the Cesaro Swing a "trash" move.

