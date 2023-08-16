"You LOST our respect" - WWE Superstar takes a shot at Rhea Ripley and top Judgment Day member

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley was put on notice by Lyra Valkyria.

On this week's show, it was confirmed that Valkyria will be teaming up with Dragon Lee for a huge mixed tag team match against Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The match will take place at NXT Heatwave 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old claimed that Ripley had lost her respect and she didn't respect Dominik Mysterio in the first place.

"You LOST our respect...Well... I mean Dom never had it but anyway you still have my attention," wrote Valkyria.

Vince Russo recently claimed that WWE dropped the ball with Rhea Ripley

Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's booking in WWE and how the company had seemingly dropped the ball with her. He believed the reigning Women's World Champion was not paired against credible challengers for her title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Russo mentioned that Ripley had barely done anything as champion and further pointed out WWE's failure to create worthy opponents for her.

"I feel they dropped the ball by not creating any believable opponents for her [Rhea Ripley]. So it's nothing she's done; it's just the failure to create worthy opponents for her."

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley was victorious in a singles match against Indi Hartwell. She was also involved in the show's opening segment alongside Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day addressed the issues within the faction after Finn Balor could not dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion due to Priest's inference at SummerSlam.

The Eradicator, meanwhile, has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez, and a title match between the two women could potentially take place at some point down the road.

