"You're welcome" - WWE SmackDown star sends message to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes following Payback 

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were involved in an altercation with a WWE SmackDown star at Payback. The wrestler in question has taken to Instagram to send a message to the two RAW stars.

At Payback, Cody Rhodes appeared on Grayson Waller's talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect." The American Nightmare shocked the WWE Universe when he announced that Jey Uso was the newest member of Monday Night RAW. The segment ended with Jey dropping Waller with a vicious Superkick while Cody watched on.

Despite the attack, Waller seems to be in high spirits on social media. The Australian star took to his Instagram to mock Uso and Rhodes, stating that they had received the 'Grayson Waller Rub.'

"Congrats to the two newest recipients of the Grayson Waller Rub: @americannightmarecody & @uceyjucey I see big things coming up in both your futures- you’re welcome!" wrote Waller.

WWE legend shares his thoughts on Grayson Waller

Legendary manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Grayson Waller and praised the former NXT standout for his impressive work in the ring.

Waller has shone in the spotlight since being called up to the main roster following the 2023 Draft. The 33-year-old has been involved in segments with huge names such as Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and John Cena.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about a recent match of Waller's on SmackDown and praised him for his unique moveset. However, the former Zeb Colter believes that WWE needs to work harder to get the best out of the rising star.

"The match was great. They had a great finish. Grayson Waller, I like the moves that he does. Going in with the shoulder in the corner then the stomp. I've never seen that before. Another move he does, a guy goes to backdrop and he jumps up and hooks them. I even played it back, still can't figure out how to do it. So he is original, and he's done a few moves I've never seen before. They're pushing him but I think they're gonna have to work a little bit harder on him to get him there." [From 25:58 - 26:37]

