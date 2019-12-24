Young Bucks reveal why they quit Twitter, say it's "permanent"

The Bucks have spoken!

After dramatically quitting Twitter a few days ago, Matt Jackson has spoken out and revealed the reason he and brother Nick deactivated their accounts, claiming they'll never return to the social media site.

Matt Jackson tweeted that he was leaving the platform shortly before he and brother Nick unplugged from the social media site, saying, "I've had a fun time on this app for over ten years, but it's time to finally hit the X. I'll see you on BTE!"

Over the last few hours, though, Jackson has now issued a statement, acknowledging how "ridiculous" it is that he has to discuss the matter, before confirming both he and brother Nick decided to leave Twitter because it takes precious time away from their families and stifles their creativity. Matt Jackson also claims that being on hiatus from the site helped them with regards to their mental health, so unplugging seemed like a no-brainer.

Jackson finishes off the statement by confirming that despite not being a part of Twitter, both he and Nick will continue to interact with their fans in any and every other way possible, urging everyone to say hello - whether in person or online.