'Your ignorant comments about me had me at an all-time low, kind of like your Raw ratings' - Nick Aldis responds to Bruce Prichard

WWE veteran Bruce Prichard's criticism of Nick Aldis hasn't gone down too well with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

The Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown said on an episode of his podcast from weeks ago that Aldis didn't have the 'it factor'.

Aldis finally responded to Prichard's opinion with an aggressively worded tweet. Aldis termed Prichard's comments as ignorant before taking a direct shot at RAW's low TV ratings.

The former TNA star also put up a video accompanying his message in which many respected veterans endorsed Aldis as a top talent.

Here's what Nick Aldis posted on Twitter along with the video:

Hi @bruceprichard, Your ignorant comments about me had me at an all-time low, kind of like your Raw ratings. However, there are a few hall-of-famers that seem to have a different opinion. Some of which are even featured below. PS, I'll be live on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow AM.

Reason why Nick Aldis didn't sign with WWE

Nick Aldis has been wrestling since 2003, and the British wrestler has gone on to win world titles in promotions such as TNA/IMPACT Wrestling (where he worked under the ring name Magnus) and NWA.

Aldis is a 2-time and reigning NWA Worlds Champion, and during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he opened up about why he hasn't signed with WWE.

'There is somebody there who is very successful, who for whatever reason decided that he didn't want anything to do with me. You know, because of some of his actions on a personal level. It's just one of those weird things, there is no way to address it, and I have had conversations with him over the years, and I got to a point where I just said...I'm done chasing that dragon.'

Aldis is married to veteran WWE Superstar Mickie James and the speculation of him possibly joining WWE have been circulating for years. However, Aldis is currently the face of the NWA project, and he seems content at not getting a shot at working in the WWE.

Will Bruce Prichard take some time out of his hectic WWE schedule to respond to Nick Aldis' comments?