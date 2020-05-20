Zelina Vega aims a dig at Seth Rollins after WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega has taken a shot at Seth Rollins on Twitter after the former WWE Champion aligned with Austin Theory.

In recent months, Theory has joined forces with Vega’s other two clients – United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza – to form a villainous faction on RAW.

Following weeks of dissension between the three men, Andrade and Garza attacked Theory on Monday’s episode of RAW after he cost the duo a tag team match against Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews.

In the next segment, the 22-year-old became Rollins’ latest ‘disciple’ when he attacked Aleister Black to prevent him from hitting a Black Mass on Rollins’ ally, Murphy.

Writing on Twitter, Zelina Vega made it clear that she is perfectly happy for the Monday Night Messiah to have her “sloppy seconds”.

Hope you enjoy my sloppy seconds @WWERollins , how does it taste? #lickitup because @austintheory1 is just that. pic.twitter.com/BoyzvvRMYq — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 19, 2020

Zelina Vega on WWE RAW

WWE originally planned for Zelina Vega to manage Andrade and Angel Garza in their RAW Tag Team Championship match against The Street Profits at WrestleMania 36, but a rib injury forced Andrade to miss the event.

This prompted WWE to draft in Austin Theory as the United States Champion’s replacement, and the up-and-comer went on to join Zelina Vega’s new faction in the weeks that followed WrestleMania 36.

Advertisement

As you can see above, the recent storylines with Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory have allowed Zelina Vega to showcase her promo skills in multiple segments on a weekly basis on RAW over the last two months.