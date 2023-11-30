Zelina Vega to be confronted by 31-year-old WWE Superstar on SmackDown? Analyzing the chances

Zelina Vega is currently one of the highlights of Friday Night SmackDown. She has been wrapped in melancholy lately after Santos Escobar betrayed and injured Rey Mysterio a few weeks ago.

As a result, Vega slapped Escobar on an episode of SmackDown and left the ring. However, she could soon be on the receiving end of a beatdown as NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez could confront her on SmackDown.

The 31-year-old could join hands with Santos Escobar to take on the Puerto Rican superstar. Lopez has quite a history with Escobar, as she competed alongside the latter as a part of Legado del Fantasma during the NXT days.

Therefore, there's a good possibility that The Emperor of Lucha Libre could take Elektra Lopez under his tutelage to fight against LWO and Zelina Vega. This could even lead to a faction warfare between both teams.

Santos Escobar will reportedly form his own faction on SmackDown, bringing in new members, one of whom could be Lopez. Adding the 31-year-old is quite possible, and it could give rise to riveting storylines.

Zelina Vega's pivotal role in the Santos Escobar and LWO storyline

WWE is all about rich storytelling that keeps the fans on the edge of their seats. While some storylines miserably fail to stand out, others stand as testaments of excellence.

Santos Escobar's turning of Rey Mysterio and the LWO will go down as one of the saddest betrayals in WWE. One of the things that added authenticity to it was Zelina Vega's vivid display of emotions.

Vega was seen crestfallen after what transpired and shed tears, which evoked a poignant feeling among the fans. In the following episode, the 32-year-old confronted Santos Escobar with a heavy heart.

She asked Escobar why he had to do it after Rey Mysterio did everything for the LWO. Zelina Vega's display of emotions blurred the lines between reality and fiction as it spellbound the fans into the storytelling.

She has been playing a pivotal role in adding life to the storyline, making it look like a real-life situation. The storyline revolving around the LWO has the potential to give rise to ineffable storylines.

