Santos Escobar to recruit 3 NXT Superstars against The LWO? Analyzing the possibility

Santos Escobar has declared war against the LWO members since his shocking betrayal. Escobar is currently in the midst of a situation where he is standing alone on one end while Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, Cruez Del Toro and Zelina Vega are standing on the opposite.

Although the 39-year-old is currently alone, he could recruit three NXT Superstars to form a new faction. The superstars who could join him are Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo and Elektra Lopez.

All these superstars have an intertwined, deep-rooted history with each other. Garza and Carrillo have family roots with one of the original founders of LWO, Hector Garza, who happens to be their uncle.

Therefore, this could give them a very good reason to align with The Emperor of Lucha Libre to stand against the ideologies of the current LWO. Moreover, Santos Escobar has quite a history with Elektra Lopez.

Lopez competed alongside Escobar as a part of Legado del Fantasma during their NXT days. Therefore, the 39-year-old could take her under his tutelage to battle LWO's Zelina Vega.

The possibility of it happening in the near future is quite good, as its rich history could add authenticity to the storyline. This could give rise to faction warfare between both teams in the absence of Rey Mysterio.

Is WWE planning Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio for a grander stage?

Rey Mysterio is currently away from television as he is recovering from a meniscus surgery that he recently underwent. However, when the Hall of Famer returns to WWE, he will certainly look to exact vengeance from Santos Escobar.

As per Dave Meltzer via Ringside News, WWE currently has plans for faction warfare rather than a singles feud between Mysterio and Escobar. The company has plans to have a team vs. team situation whenever the legendary luchador returns.

Meltzer stated that Carlito would be with Rey Mysterio while The Emperor of Lucha Libre would reform his old faction with the Legado del Fantsa members, Joaquin Wilde and Cruez Del Toro.

Moreover, the veteran journalist also speculated that teams led by Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, respectively, could battle it out for the title of "LWO." Therefore, it looks like WWE currently has no plans for a singles feud between Escobar and Mysterio.