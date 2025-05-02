Zelina Vega to drop the Women's United States Title to 16-year veteran on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green on last week’s episode of SmackDown to become the new Women’s United States Champion. While this was a big moment for the 34-year-old, she could get dethroned by Naomi in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Glow has spent 16 years in pro wrestling and is currently in a feud with Jade Cargill. She had ambushed and injured The Storm back in November 2024, and the latter returned at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and destroyed her. Naomi had removed Cargill from her way to team up with Bianca Belair and enjoy the spotlight as the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

However, the heel superstar lost the tag titles and also lost Belair once she was unveiled as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker. Additionally, she also lost to The Storm at WrestleMania 41. Despite this, her rivalry with the former AEW star still seems to have one final showdown left.

Interestingly, WWE can raise the stakes of their match by adding the Women’s US Championship to the mix. The Glow could challenge Zelina Vega for the title on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and dethrone her. She could then defend the title against Jade Cargill at the 2025 Backlash in St. Louis.

Following this, The Storm could defeat Naomi once again on May 10, becoming the new Women’s United States Champion in the process. This would earn her the first-ever singles title of her WWE career. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion could challenge Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2025

Although Zelina Vega won the Women’s United States Championship just last week, she has already decided who she would like to face in her first title defense. In an interview with Adam Barnard of Screen Rant, the 34-year-old said that she wants Dakota Kai to be the first wrestler to trade blows with her for the title.

Vega noted that the former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion is a very good friend of hers in real life and is like a sister to her.

"Dakota, I would love to give her the first shot. I’m just saying. Dakota Kai gets first shot. I would love that. She has become like a sister to me," said Vega. [H/T: Ringside News]

The Damage CTRL member made her last TV appearance in a match against Ivy Nile on March 17, 2025. Her last feud was against Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. But it was wrapped up pretty soon.

Thus, she could return and find herself in a title match against Zelina Vega. The duo could also meet each other in St. Louis at WWE Backlash 2025. It will be interesting to see if the new champ will defend her title on May 10.

