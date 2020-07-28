Zelina Vega fires warning ahead of Raw Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam

WWE's ambitious manager Zelina Vega had a great start to her week on Monday night. This week's episode of RAW saw a brutal triple threat match unfold for a huge opportunity at SummerSlam. The winner of this match would go on to challenge The Street Profits at SummerSlam.

The match saw The Viking Raiders, the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, and Andrade and Angel Garza engaged in a hard-hitting encounter for a SummerSlam spot.

In the end, it was Andrade and Angel Garza who picked a win. They will now lock horns with The Street Profits at SummerSlam with the RAW Tag Team Championships on the line.

After the match, Zelina Vega, Andrade, and Ange Garza were asked to comment on the huge win at RAW. Vega used this chance to fire a warning at The Street Profits while Andrade and Garza also had a confident response. Here's what Zelina Vega had to say,

"We mean business. I am a businesswoman and I am and I am known to give people the business, woman. The Street Prfots want the smoke that's why they are gonna have that. But we want the titles."

Andrade further sserted, "We are the next Tag Team Champions."

"After SummerSlam, you will see a belt right here on me. Because at SummerSlam, we are going to change this era", Garza made his prediction.

Andrade and Angel Garza's huge win on WWE RAW

Both Garza and Andrade landed the first blows and instantly got the upper hand. But soon, both the tag teams separated Garza and Andrade and decided to take on them 2-on-1.

But soon, the Viking Raiders turned their attention towards Ricochet and Alexander. Both teams had a fair fight before they all started attacking Garza.

Andrade and Garza then moved to the ringside where they started attacking the Viking Raiders. Andrade was busy brutalizing Ivar by throwing h into the barricade while Garza battled against Ricochet inside the ring.

The ringside altercation ended up involving all the Superstars before Ivar wiped them out with a dive. Back inside the ring, Cedric Alexander and Garza exchange blows.

But Garza picked his moment and capitalized well on it. He held Alexander in wing clipper and ended the highly engaging match with a pinfall to win their title opportunity on RAW.

They will now face Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam next month. They have a huge opportunity in hand and pose a serious threat to the Street Profits' title reign at the next PPV.