Zelina Vega could lose her place in LWO if 30-year-old WWE star reclaims her spot

Zelina Vega's days in the LWO faction on WWE SmackDown may be numbered if a 30-year-old superstar decides to reclaim her spot.

Legado Del Fantasma made their main roster debut on the October 7 edition of SmackDown and attacked Hit Row. Zelina Vega served as the group's manager and guided them to moderate success on the blue brand. Santos Escobar of the faction made it to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup last year but lost to Ricochet. Rey Mysterio recently reformed the Latino World Order, and the entire Legado Del Fantasma joined.

Vega has been a natural fit in the group, but another superstar was their manager in NXT and could attempt to take her spot back. Elektra Lopez served as the manager of Legado Del Fantasma on the developmental brand but was unceremoniously replaced by Zelina when they arrived on the main roster.

Elektra's last match was in NXT LVL Up on April 11. She teamed up with Lola Vice and lost to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Katana and Kayden were drafted to RAW during this year's draft, but Elektra went unselected. The 30-year-old may decide that enough is enough and attempt to take back her spot from Zelina Vega.

If Lopez were looking to start a rivalry against Zelina, a perfect time to do so would be to interfere during her SmackDown Women's Championship match this Saturday at WWE Backlash.

Zelina Vega makes bold claim ahead of WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega is confident she has what it takes to defeat Rhea Ripley and capture the SmackDown Women's Championship this Saturday at WWE Backlash.

Rhea Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Eradicator has since been drafted to WWE RAW and will have her first title defense against Zelina on Saturday night.

Despite being the heavy underdog heading into the match, Vega referred to herself as a future SmackDown Women's Champion and added that she would be fighting for her people at Backlash in a recent message on Twitter.

"Future WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion … fighting for mi gente!" she wrote.

Zelina is set for the biggest match of her career this weekend in Puerto Rico. The inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner is a former tag team champion but has never been a singles champion in the company.

It will take an incredible effort from Vega to defeat The Eradicator and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at Backlash.

