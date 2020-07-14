Zelina Vega makes a bold statement after RAW goes off-air

WWE Superstars Andrade and Angel Garza defeated The Viking Raiders on RAW's go-home show before The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. They will now challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships at the upcoming PPV.

Over the last few weeks, WWE teased a plausible betrayal between Andrade and Angel Garza. At the same time, their manager and RAW Superstar Zelina Vega was struggling to bring both her clients on the same page.

However, their match tonight gave more than enough assurance that both Andrade and Garza are ready to have each other's back in a high-stakes match. After all, they need to be together and trust each other if they wish to take away the RAW Tag Team Championships from The Street Profits.

Too busy gettin' on the same page ... not watchin' out for AIR IVAR!#WWERaw @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/ji1NO8Fanj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2020

What did Zelina Vega had to say after RAW went off the air?

Following RAW, Zelina Vega, Andrade, and Angel Garza were interviewed backstage. They were asked if they were finally on the same page and Zelin Vega asserted that both Andrade and Angel Garza had resolved all their differences. She then took it a step further and claimed that she is indeed the best manager in the world. Here's what she had to say:

"So, the problem was, we have Andrade who wants be teh best and wants to be Number 1. And so we have Angel Garza, two of the very strong forces. But now, those forces have come together. Thanks to me. Why? Because I am the best manager in business. Roll your eyes again and I will pop them out of your head. I am the best manager and it doesn't get any better than what you are seeing in front of you."

Andrade also joined in and said that he would have Garza's back if the latter does the same.

"If Garza has my back, I have his. Together, we will win the RAW Tag Team titles"

Advertisement

Throughout the match, Andrade and Garza worked together. In fact, at a couple of instances, Andrade selflessly helped Garza in setting the tone of the match and establishing their dominance. Together, they can pose a serious threat to the RAW Tag Team Championship reign of The Street Profits.

The two teams will lock horns at Extreme Rules with the RAW titles on the line. Ahead of this match, Zelina Vega has gained more confidence in both her clients working together. She will relentlessly work towards having them walk out of the next WWE PPV with the RAW Tag Team Championships.