×
Create
Notifications

Zelina Vega responds to WWE star Austin Theory's recent comments about her

Zelina was pleased to hear good things about her from Austin Theory
Zelina was pleased to hear good things about her from Austin Theory
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 04:48 AM IST
News

Zelina Vega has responded to WWE Superstar Austin Theory's comments about her. The Queen of the Ring tournament winner claimed he was 'speaking no lies' and took credit for his recent success.

Theory was a part of a stable with Andrade and Angel Garza while Vega was their manager. However, a fallout within the group saw the Queen turn on Austin and order the others to destroy the former NXT star.

Theory was full of praise for Queen Zelina while speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda. The Queen took to Twitter to thank Theory for his kind words and tweeted:

"He spoke no lies here [emoji] haha home boy knows what he's talking about! He's killing it too though, I guess you can say I set him up for success with a slap."
He spoke no lies here 💁🏽‍♀️ haha home boy knows what he’s talking about! He’s killing it too though, I guess you can say I set him up for success with a slap. @austintheory1 twitter.com/skwrestling_/s…

What did Austin Theory say about WWE's Queen Zelina?

While speaking with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Theory praised Zelina for doing well since her return.

"I think it is amazing. I think anytime you can transform yourself, especially being alone, is amazing,'' said Theory. ''I think sometimes maybe being with a team, there is two minds – there is two people with a bunch of ideas. When it is just you, pulling the boat, it is like – you know – a totally different thing and it is also a totally different grind. You gotta have that passion and energy – and she is doing really well with it.

The RAW Superstar claims the Queen has a lot more up her sleeve, saying:

''I'm sure she has so many more ideas [and] so many more great things she wants to do. But I think it is awesome – especially somebody that's her size – a lot of the girls are bigger than her. But she doesn't use that as an excuse and she is the Queen – that puts her higher than a lot of them. But we will have to see where that goes."
"I think, it's amazing"@austintheory1 reacts to the incredible transformation of @ZelinaVegaWWE in #WWE! #WWERaw #SmackDownFull interview: youtu.be/Sy3q3e7WvsASpecial thanks to @SonySportsNetwk https://t.co/QwscCan4td

This Saturday, Theory is competing in an Elimination Chamber match for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. Do you think he can walk out of the premium live event as WWE Champion? Sound off below!

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the Youtube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you think Austin Theory can win the Elimination Chamber match?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी