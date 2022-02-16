Zelina Vega responds to WWE star Austin Theory's recent comments about her

Zelina Vega has responded to WWE Superstar Austin Theory's comments about her. The Queen of the Ring tournament winner claimed he was 'speaking no lies' and took credit for his recent success.

Theory was a part of a stable with Andrade and Angel Garza while Vega was their manager. However, a fallout within the group saw the Queen turn on Austin and order the others to destroy the former NXT star.

Theory was full of praise for Queen Zelina while speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda. The Queen took to Twitter to thank Theory for his kind words and tweeted:

"He spoke no lies here [emoji] haha home boy knows what he's talking about! He's killing it too though, I guess you can say I set him up for success with a slap."

What did Austin Theory say about WWE's Queen Zelina?

While speaking with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Theory praised Zelina for doing well since her return.

"I think it is amazing. I think anytime you can transform yourself, especially being alone, is amazing,'' said Theory. ''I think sometimes maybe being with a team, there is two minds – there is two people with a bunch of ideas. When it is just you, pulling the boat, it is like – you know – a totally different thing and it is also a totally different grind. You gotta have that passion and energy – and she is doing really well with it.

The RAW Superstar claims the Queen has a lot more up her sleeve, saying:

''I'm sure she has so many more ideas [and] so many more great things she wants to do. But I think it is awesome – especially somebody that's her size – a lot of the girls are bigger than her. But she doesn't use that as an excuse and she is the Queen – that puts her higher than a lot of them. But we will have to see where that goes."

This Saturday, Theory is competing in an Elimination Chamber match for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. Do you think he can walk out of the premium live event as WWE Champion? Sound off below!

