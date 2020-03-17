Zelina Vega threatens interviewer after WWE RAW goes off the air

WWE did not air this segment on Monday's episode of RAW

Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) suffered a defeat against Rey Mysterio

Zelina Vega witnessed Rey Mysterio's victory over Andrade

WWE has released a video of Zelina Vega threatening Sarah Schreiber in an interview after the March 16 episode of Monday Night RAW.

The unique episode, which took place without any fans in attendance at WWE’s Performance Center training facility, featured just one match, with Rey Mysterio picking up a non-title win over United States Champion Andrade.

Vega, Andrade’s on-screen business manager, made it clear that she did not take kindly to Schreiber’s post-match question that she posed to Mysterio.

“I heard your little question that you asked [mimics Schreiber’s voice], ‘How satisfying was it to beat Andrade?’ … How satisfying is it when I maul your face the next time you ask a stupid question like that?”

Andrade’s WWE career in 2020

Following his United States Championship victory over Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden on December 26, Andrade went on to retain the title against his long-term rival on two episodes of RAW in January.

Since then, “El Idolo” has remained United States Champion after three title matches against Humberto Carrillo, while he also missed a month of in-ring action between January 28 and February 26 due to violating WWE’s Wellness Policy.