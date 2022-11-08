"Zero interest" – When Triple H said he didn't want to rehire two released WWE Superstars

Triple H has rehired several former WWE Superstars since replacing Vince McMahon as the company's Head of Creative in July. However, back in 2019, The Game made his feelings perfectly clear when rumors began about his possible interest in a popular tag team.

Between 2013 and 2016, Enzo Amore and Big Cass cemented their status as one of NXT's most beloved acts. They later appeared on WWE's main roster before receiving their releases in 2018.

It was widely speculated that the two could return ahead of NXT's debut show on the USA Network on September 18, 2019. Although Triple H was previously a fan of the duo, he brutally shut down the reports in an interview with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy:

"Which I immediately then had our PR go like 'yeah, no.' Zero interest," the 14-time world champion said when asked about the rumors.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle "And you can't teach that"



Enzo and Cass were way over with fans until WWE made the bizarre decision to break them up. "And you can't teach that"Enzo and Cass were way over with fans until WWE made the bizarre decision to break them up. https://t.co/8aWCKvaffY

Amore was let go by WWE in January 2018 following sexual assault allegations. Police closed the case four months later due to insufficient evidence.

In June 2018, Cass was also handed his release. The seven-foot star has since spoken about suffering from alcoholism around the time of his WWE departure.

Triple H also made a claim about Enzo Amore

At the time, Triple H oversaw a 110-person talent pool at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He could also call upon around 50 talents from NXT UK.

WWE Ruthless Aggression Era @WWERuthlessEra Do you want to see Enzo and Cass back in WWE? Do you want to see Enzo and Cass back in WWE? https://t.co/AA7dYi0GN8

Due to the high roster size, WWE's Chief Content Officer felt he could handle NXT's transition from a one-hour weekly show to two hours. He also accused Enzo Amore of starting the rumor to create a buzz:

"The interesting thing about today's world is, if you call up someone willing to believe anything, you can tell them anything you want in order to try and drum up business for yourself," Triple H continued. "Congratulations to Enzo, I'm sure spreading rumors has worked well for him. I just don't want any part of it."

Amore later clarified in a Hannibal TV interview that he did not make up the speculation. The former Cruiserweight Champion claimed someone in WWE leaked false information about the company's interest in himself and Big Cass.

Would you like Enzo Amore and Big Cass to return to WWE one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

