"It was a recipe for disaster" - Big Cass (W. Morrissey) talks about getting released from WWE 

Big Cass (real-life W. Morrissey) has now talked about his WWE release in a recent interview and how things spiraled out of control for him soon after.

Cass has previously acknowledged the mistake he made when it came to his run in WWE and how he should have stuck to the original script in a segment during his feud with Bryan Danielson (then known as Daniel Bryan). He would be released from WWE due to the same mistake, where he went off script and beat down a little person against specific instructions from backstage officials.

In an interview on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, Big Cass said that when he first found out that WWE would release him, he was relieved. He admitted that he knew it was coming, and the uncertainty had not helped him.

“Initially it was a small, very small relief because I had known it was coming, but that uncertainty can really eat you alive, especially at night. You’re trying to fall asleep and you kind of know it’s coming, but you’re not sure," Cass said. [H/T 411Mania]

He added that after getting released, things got out of control. Due to his apparently stable situation and with no one to keep a tab on him, it was a "recipe for disaster."

"When I got released, that very small amount of time was a relief. But the drinking really got out of hand at that point. I had a roof over my head. I had plenty of money in the bank. I had no responsibilities anymore. I had no one to keep me accountable, and I was by myself, kind of, in Tampa, Florida, where no one, none of my family members or my friends from home were around to check on me. It was a recipe for disaster, and it really got bad."

William Morrissey @TheCaZXL

Tonight, I will stand in that same building on

In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena.Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings.Thank you. Everyone

Even before he left the company, however, he was already suffering from alcohol addiction.

Big Cass, a.k.a. W. Morrissey, talks about his alcohol addiction during his time in WWE

In the same interview, Cass talked about his drinking problems while he was a part of WWE. He admitted that he was hiding it from a lot of people, but they were finding out about it. When he was injured, he was in a bad place, and the drinking made things worse.

"It got completely out of hand to the point where everybody was noticing. There was no hiding it anymore. It’s sad to say but, at the time, I knew everyone knew but I still didn’t give a f**k. I don’t know what switch flipped in my head."

After his release, Cass went down a dark path that saw him suffer from a seizure due to alcohol withdrawal.

William Morrissey @TheCaZXL 🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 https://t.co/WqRnaa1jQj

Through his work with DDP, he turned his condition around and returned looking much fitter after a short hiatus. He has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling since 2021, having made his debut at Rebellion.

