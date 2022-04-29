Big Cass reflects on the "horrible mistake" he made in WWE

W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, admits he was wrong to go off-script during a SmackDown segment in 2018.

On the May 1, 2018 episode of SmackDown, Cass was only supposed to hit a big boot on a little person dressed as Daniel Bryan. The fans in attendance did not react how the seven-footer had hoped, so he continued to attack the impersonator with a flurry of punches.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, the former WWE Superstar acknowledged that he should have stuck to the original script:

“That was such a horrible mistake," said Morrissey. "Looking back on it now with a sober mind, it’s like, ‘What were you thinking in that moment?’ What happened was I was supposed to get mega heat, huge mega heat, with this segment… When I first did what I did, I looked in the crowd and people were just laughing. I was like, ‘That’s definitely not the response we were looking for here.’”

Big Cass battled alcoholism and mental health issues towards the end of his time in WWE. After three visits to rehab, he has been sober for more than a year and is currently one of IMPACT Wrestling’s top stars.

Why Big Cass will not make the same mistake again

William Morrissey @TheCaZXL 🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 https://t.co/WqRnaa1jQj

WWE released Cass on June 19, 2018, almost seven weeks after the little person segment. His departure also came just two days after he lost against Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank 2018.

In hindsight, the 35-year-old understands why WWE's higher-ups reacted badly when he returned backstage:

“I just became a very different person," Morrissey continued. "I definitely was trying to make a name for myself. That mistake alone was just me thinking, ‘This is the right thing to do for what we’re trying to accomplish.’ Looking back now, no… you get paid to do a f***ing job. You get paid a lot of money to do a job. Do what you’re told or at least try to come to some sort of compromise.”

Moving forward, Morrissey looks set to make his AEW debut as W. Morrissey on the next episode of Dynamite. MJF teased on this week’s episode that the IMPACT star will face Wardlow in a first-time-ever match next week.

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Big Cass back in WWE? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier