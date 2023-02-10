WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has been eyed for the main roster for quite some time. Now, recent events have gotten those who focus on these things thinking that she might be heading up there fairly soon.

Stark (real name Theresa Serrano) has been in NXT since 2021 - and has made a major name for herself since then. Coming in from the indie scene, she performed with such high-profile stars as Thunder Rosa and Taya Valkyrie (who also previously competed in NXT as Franky Monet) before entering the WWE system.

Now, it looks as if the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion could be moving to RAW or SmackDown.

Here's why we think so.

Zoey Stark is in WWE 2K23

Of course, NXT talent have been included in WWE 2K games since, well, nearly as long as NXT has been a thing. Even Corey Graves' NXT persona has been a playable character in one of the titles.

That being said, NXT talent has rarely been added to the game if they didn't have a future in the company. Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax, and Apollo Crews are all examples of NXT talent that were featured as such in a WWE 2K game and eventually went to the main roster.

At the moment, we don't know if Zoey Stark is included in the launch roster of the game or as part of a DLC pack. Either way, her inclusion in the game at all means that WWE has plans for her one way or another.

And rightfully so, as the former indie standout has proven herself a major asset to both NXT and WWE as a whole. If Stark is part of WWE 2K23's launch roster, let's hope we'll see the talented superstar debut on the RAW or SmackDown following this year's WrestleMania.

