5 highest opening partnerships in ODIs

Australia's David Warner and Travis Head make it into this list after their record-breaking partnership in the fifth ODI against Pakistan.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jan 2017, 00:51 IST

Ganguly and Tendulkar are the only pair to have two 250+ opening partnerships in ODIs

Good opening partnerships are hard to find. Especially in limited-overs cricket. While there are plenty of great opening batsmen like David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill and Quinton de Kock playing around the world right now, there aren't as many opening pairs.

One look at the highest opening partnerships in the history of ODIs and you thrown back to the halcyon days when opening batsmen hunted in pairs and were feared not individually but for the destruction that they cause together.

So who holds the record for the highest opening partnership in the history of ODIs and do Sachin-Ganguly, who hold the record for most century partnerships by an opening pair make it into the top five. Here is the five highest opening partnerships in ODIs:

#5 Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar

The opening pair with the most century partnerships in ODI and the only pair with two 250+ partnerships and undeniably one of the format's greatest opening pairs of all-time, it isn't surprising that Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar make it into this list.

In the ninth match of the tri-series between India, Kenya and South Africa, India took on Kenya. After winning the toss, Ganguly elected to bat first and then along with Sachin wreaked havoc and put on what was then a world record partnership for the opening wicket.

The pair added 258 in 41.4 overs before the Indian captain was dismissed for 111. Before that was pure carnage as two of India's finest openers put on a batting master class at Paarl. Centuries from both openers helped India post a mammoth 351/3 and eventually win the game by 186 runs.