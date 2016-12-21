EPL 2016/17: SK Turning point – 7 moments / performances from game-week 17

Antonio Conte has Chelsea rolling

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten run to 11 straight games, edging out Crystal Palace 0-1 in the London derby at Selhurst Park. Liverpool beat Everton by the same margin, courtesy of an injury time goal by Sadio Mane.

Manchester City swept aside Arsenal in a return to winning ways while United, Middlesbrough and Southampton won their games handsomely.

Defending champions Leicester fought back to share the spoils at the Britannia after going two goals down while Spurs beat Burnley 2-1 at the White Hart Lane.

A superb performance notwithstanding, Hull City lost to West Ham, courtesy of a Mark Noble penalty. Sunderland continued their fight to get out of the relegation zone and were certainly aided by the 3 points clinched against Watford.

In this article, we take a look at the best / worst performances - players and moments that proved to be turning points in a game.

#1 Best goal: Jay Rodriguez

Match: AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton

The Saints forward was in fine form against the Cherries

A series of niggling injuries have hampered Jay Rodriguez’s career at Southampton from really taking off in blistering fashion. While the players’ ability was never in doubt, he had to be on the pitch to deliver, which was rarely the case.

Against the Cherries, though, that was hardly a concern for the Saints. The South coast derby was well and truly won by the forward with a poacher’s finish from a Steven Davis cross.

However, his second left onlookers in awe – a superb turn, following which he latched on to a loose ball just outside the box and sent a scorching curler into the back of the net.

His recent performances, especially the missing clinical finishing had set tongues wagging but Rodriguez silenced detractors with a goal that would have massively upped his confidence levels as well.

More of the same, please!

Honourable mentions: Alvaro Negredo (first goal; vs. Swansea), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (second goal; vs. West Bromwich Albion), Nathan Ake (vs. Southampton), Ryan Bertrand (vs. AFC Bournemouth)