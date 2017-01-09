EPL 2016/17 - SK Turning Point - 7 moments from Gameweek 19 and 20

Seven pivotal and/or game-changing instances and performances from New Years eve and just after.

Gameweek 19 saw Liverpool host Manchester City in a battle of the biggies and the Reds reigned supreme at Anfield, courtesy a Georginio Wijnaldum goal. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs all won their games and so did the mightily impressive Burnley, Bournemouth and West Brom.

Manchester United came back from a goal’s deficit to take all 3 points against Middlesbrough, despite having their first goal chalked off. Leicester City closed off their dream year with a gritty win against West Ham, while Everton drew their game away against a resurgent Hull City.

The New Year heralded gameweek 20 with just over 40 hours of Premier League football break.

Boro and the Foxes fought out a goalless stalemate while Sunderland held Liverpool to a 2-all draw at the Stadium of Light. Manchester City beat Burnley while United trumped West Ham at the London Stadium. West Brom and Stoke City notched up 3 points while Swansea City finally showed some steel to beat Crystal Palace.

Arsenal survived a scare at Bournemouth; Wenger’s men managed to come back into the game after falling two goals behind to end the game 3-3. The biggest result though was at London as Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs beat Chelsea 2-0 at the White Hart Lane to bring a halt to the visitors’ 13-game winning run.

In this article, we take a look at the best /worst performances, along with players and moments that proved to be turning points in their games.

Gameweek 19

#1 Best goal: Olivier Giroud

Match: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

The Frenchman’s scorpion kick is currently the talk of the town

Olivier Giroud scored a second goal in as many starts for Arsenal this season, beginning the New Year celebrations with a goal-of-the-season contender.

Giroud’s scorpion kick was as spectacular as they come and the Palace defenders along with keeper Wayne Hennessey could only watch in wonder as the Frenchman flicked a superb Alexis Sanchez cross into the net.

Earlier, the Arsenal striker had dropped deep and was involved in a neat build-up play during the counter-attack before continuing a superb run to get on the end of the cross. His desire to get into the box in time was commendable.

What was unexpected though was the manner in which he scored, with the crowd gasping “Wow” in unison following the finish.

Honourable mentions: Willian (2nd goal vs Stoke City), Diego Costa (vs Stoke City), Hal Robson-Kanu (vs Southampton)

Gameweek 20

Best goal: Wilfried Zaha

Match: Crystal Palace vs Swansea

Zaha scored a superb volley against Swansea City

Palace fell behind at home against Swansea City but Zaha brought them level with a stunning volley in the second half. The Ivorian’s strike from 18 yards in the 83rd minute of the game gave his side hopes of taking something from the game.

Yohan Cabaye and Fraizer Campbell were involved in the build-up before the latter played the ball out to Martin Kelly. The former Liverpool man swung a low cross into the box which Zaha volleyed in while almost lying stretched on the ground.

His move caught the entire Swansea defence off-guard; in fact, he was behind the Welsh side’s players as he attempted what looked impossible. 2017 was ushered in with some excellent goals and Zaha’s takes the cake for the game-week.

Honourable mentions: Sergio Aguero (vs Burnley), Romelu Lukaku (vs Southampton), Lucas Perez (vs Bournemouth), Robert Snodgrass (vs West Brom)