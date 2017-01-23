EPL 2016/17: 10 things we learned from Gameweek 22

All the big talking points from Gameweek 22 of the Premier League.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 12:40 IST

Wayne Rooney created history as he scored his 250th goal for Manchester United

Another exciting set of fixtures enthralled the supporters of the Premier League with many exciting matches that were on show this gameweek. Chelsea's win over Hull City proved one fact that with an eight-point lead over their rivals, it is their title to lose. Liverpool's title hopes suffered a brutal blow as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against a struggling Swansea side.

Meanwhile, late drama at the Emirates saw two penalties scored in stoppage time with the result going in Arsenal's way at the end. Spurs and City, on the other hand, played out an entertaining draw with both sides having chances to nick a winner.

Crystal Palace are in the relegation zone as a result of a 1-0 loss to Everton at home while Swansea climbed out of the bottom three with a win over the Reds. Leicester are dangerously close to the bottom sides as the Champions sit in 15th spot after they lost out 3-0 to Southampton. This weekend's fixtures were again marred by poor referee decisions. Let's take a look at the ten things that we learned in gameweek 22:

#1 Ryan Mason's injury puts everything into perspective

Ryan Mason suffered a fractured skull after his collision with Gary Cahill

Despite Chelsea going eight points clear at the top and Diego Costa returning to the starting lineup in style with a well-timed goal, it was the horrible injury suffered by midfielder Ryan Mason that caught all the attention. He suffered a clash of heads with Gary Cahill which saw him being stretchered off with the signals from Hull's medical staff not looking good at that time. It was later revealed that Mason suffered a fractured skull.

All the attention was fixated at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington as Mason underwent a surgery on his skull. Hull later released an official statement saying Mason was in stable condition after the surgery as well wishes poured in for the central midfielder. His injury took away the shine from Chelsea's win as an injury of that magnitude makes all the other aspects of a football game meaningless.

#2 Burnley robbed off a point against Arsenal

Burnley players argue with referee Jon Moss as Arsenal were awarded a stoppage time penalty

A dramatic stoppage which saw a penalty won by Burnley which equalised the game for the Clarets and was followed by a meltdown from Arsene Wenger. He was sent off and later pushed fourth official, Anthony Taylor which will see him facing a potential ban by the FA. Arsenal won a free kick deep into extra time and won a penalty as Laurent Koscielny was fouled inside the box.

Replays showed that Koscielny was clear offside when Sanchez delivered the set piece which proved to be the final turning point in the game. Burnley manager Sean Dyche was rightly disappointed with his side's loss as he called for better officiating from the referees. Earlier, Shkodran Mustafi had given Arsenal the lead before Granit Xhaka was sent off for a reckless two-footed lunge which was his third red card of the season.