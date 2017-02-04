EPL 2016/17: SK Turning Point, 7 moments/performances from Gameweek 23

Seven pivotal and/or game-changing instances and performances from the midweek fixtures.

@mayamahadevan by Maya Mahadevan Top 5 / Top 10 04 Feb 2017, 08:09 IST

David Luiz’s quick and surprising free-kick gave Chelsea an early lead at Anfield

Chelsea were held to a draw by Liverpool at Anfield but the Blues continue to comfortably lead the table with a cushion of nine points over their closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs dropped two points at the Stadium of Light while Arsenal were subjected to a 2-1 defeat by Watford at the Emirates.

Manchester City were the only team in the top six to secure all three points as they completed a whitewash of Slaven Bilic’s West Ham. The Red Devils, on the other hand, were held to a draw at Old Trafford by an inspired Hull City.

Also read: EPL 2016/17: 10 things we learned from Gameweek 23

Swansea beat Southampton at the Liberty while Burnley snatched victory in injury time against defending champions Leicester City. Middlesbrough and West Brom played out a 1-1 draw and the full-time scoreline at the Britannia stadium read the same after Everton’s visit to the Potters. Sam Allardyce’s first win at Crystal Palace came against Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side.

In this article, we take a look at the best/worst performances, along with players and moments that proved to be turning points in their games.

#1 Best goal: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Match: Swansea vs. Southampton

Sigurdsson celebrates after scoring the winner for Swansea

By now, Swansea must have lost count of the number of occasions this man has saved or won games for them. He single-handedly fashions opportunities, scores goals and also helps out the defence.

Against the visiting Saints, it was from Sigurdsson’s corner that the home side took a lead.

After Shane Long had levelled affairs at the Liberty, Swansea turned to their man once again and he did not disappoint.

After a cleared corner, Swansea broke away with pace through Narsingh, helped by Jack Cork and Tom Carroll, before Narsingh delivered a cross that lacked in height and power.

Sigurdsson, though, ran the entire length of the pitch and volleyed it home in style to score the winner.

Honourable mentions: David Luiz (vs. Liverpool), Alex Iwobi (vs. Watford), Kevin De Bruyne (vs. West Ham)