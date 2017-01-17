5 most successful Canadian wrestlers today

Canada's rich wrestling history can be traced back to several generations. Who are the most successful Canadians today?

17 Jan 2017

Owens success in the WWE has made him one of the most successful Canadian wrestlers today.

Oh Canada, our home and native land! So says the national anthem, and the nation is also home to a number of talented men and women wrestlers today. Its rich wrestling history can be traced from the days of Stu Hart to the generations that followed him, including those who appear today.

At the height of WWE's Attitude Era, performers such as Edge, Christian, Owen Hart and Bret 'Hitman' Hart were all known for not only being Canadian but also for being very good at what they did.

Even people such as Test, Val Venis, and Trish Stratus were an integral part of the company’s success. And successful Canadian wrestlers were not only in WWE; ECW and WCW also had a number of Canadian wrestlers that had successful careers, whether it was Lance Storm, Chris Jericho or Chris Benoit.

Since WCW dissolved, TNA has also featured a number of Canadian men and women wrestlers during the company's history. Even Ring of Honor has had a recent Canadian champion in Kyle O'Reilly.

Who today stands out as the biggest and most successful Canadian wrestlers in the world? While some are obvious, these people have certainly worked their way up the rankings to earn that notoriety, and are deservedly receiving accolades.

Here are the five most successful Canadian wrestlers in the world today.

#5 Bobby Roode

Roode is #1 contender for the NXT championship

When the word Glorious is used, only one man should come to mind, Toronto, Ontario native Bobby Roode. A professional wrestling veteran of over ten years, Roode first carved a niche for himself as one of the stalwarts in TNA, and spent the majority of his career there.

In TNA he faced some of the biggest names ever in wrestling, such as Sting, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe. At 39 years of age, Roode appeared to achieve all he could during his time there, and it was time to move onward and upward.

Soon after, he was popping up at NXT Takeover events, in the audience or during brief glimpses where he was walking backstage. Fans eagerly anticipated his impending arrival.

Upon his entry into NXT, Roode managed to do just what he said he would do, and that was when he became glorious. From his entrance to the ring to his infectious theme song that gets the audience signing along, Roode has captured everyone’s attention as he moves up the roster.

As it stands right now, Roode is the current number one contender for Shinsuke Nakamura's NXT championship and will face him at the NXT Takeover event the day before the Royal Rumble.