5 WrestleMania matches for Kurt Angle if he never went to TNA

Kurt Angle's legacy in professional wrestling has been cemented for a long time, but it could've been even greater.

Kurt Angle will always be recognised as one of the best of all time

Kurt Angle has been called a lot of things over the years, WWE Champion, the Olympic Gold Medalist, and some even believe him to be the greatest wrestler of all time. Whatever camp you fall into, there's absolutely no denying that Angle has been one of the most influential Superstars in the history of the business for better or worse.

Over the years in his WWE tenure, Angle successfully turned himself from an everyday wrestler into one of the most charismatic Superstars the WWE Universe had ever seen. His ability to transition from comedic genius to wrestling machine was impeccable, and it's the reason that so many guys look up to him in the present day.

Now with rumours of a potential return to the company swirling around the internet, it's time to remind people of what we lost when Angle went to TNA. Of course, some fans choose to watch both, but for WWE diehards there's only one place for top Superstars to have world class matches.

Regardless of if you agree with that statement, this is all about "what could have been". We're focusing on Kurt Angle - the man, the myth, the legend. So with that in mind, here are five WrestleMania matches that the Olympic Hero could've had if he hadn’t left for TNA.

#5 John Cena - WrestleMania 23

A rematch that would’ve been five years in the making

What a story this could've been. Whilst Cena's bout with Shawn Michaels in Detroit was great, this could have been even better, given the story on the table. With Angle being Cena's first ever match in the WWE back in 2002, WWE creative could've built this up as Angle wanting to prove that he's still the best wrestler in the company.

It would've felt like a big time main event just as much as the HBK bout, and Angle, therefore, would have received yet another deserved WrestleMania main event.

Cena would likely win the match in order to continue his meteoric rise up the card, but there's nothing wrong with that. Angle didn't tend to win a lot of his big-time feuds at that point anyway, and he was reaching the back end of his tenure when he ended up leaving a year earlier. So really, everyone wins.

Now for a story that could have been hugely beneficial for the man standing opposite Angle.