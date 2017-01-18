5 wrestling promotions that are WWE's biggest threats

WWE have been at the top of the wrestling food chain for a long time now, and a bit of competition would do everyone some good.

WWE could use some competition to drive them on towards greater success

World Wrestling Entertainment is by far the biggest game in town when it comes to the professional wrestling industry.

For years since the rise of World Championship Wrestling nobody has even come close to toppling Vince McMahon and his empire, which makes it less and less surprising with each passing year that a number of promotions want to reach the same status as WWE.

Wrestling is experiencing something of a boom period both in the United States and the United Kingdom, though to a much lesser extent than in the 80s and 90s.

With the brand split in addition to a number of independents rising in popularity, more and more people are attending shows outside of the WWE product which can be seen as either a good or a bad thing depending on which way you look at it.

To us, it can only mean good things. If Vince were to experience even a slice of the competition he faced back in the Monday Night Wars, it would likely lead him to pull his finger out and make some big time changes. In particular, they would be centred around his precious Raw, but that's another story for another day.

Before we start, just know that we don't realistically expect any of these companies to challenge WWE on a week to week basis, but if it were to happen, these guys have the right model in which to make it happen.

So with all that being said, let's look at five wrestling promotions that are WWE's biggest threat.

#1 Lucha Underground

Lucha Underground is a fascinating alternative

In terms of being different, Lucha Underground have that covered down to a tee. The fascinating Lucha libre style programme seems to combine the art of wrestling with the drama of a common TV show, which makes for some interesting viewing on a weekly basis.

Some people aren't a huge fan of the style that LU are aiming for, but it has certainly attracted some big stars such as Alberto Del Rio, John Morrison and Rey Mysterio to name a few. With such alternative storylines that blend the realms of reality, you can't help but be engrossed by these characters and their eccentric nature.

The venue, the wrestling and the production all feels different to anything we see in WWE.

It honestly feels like the two companies are at polar opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to orchestrating a wrestling show, which is how we should be feeling. If you hear the word different, that can only be a good thing because it means people are watching.

