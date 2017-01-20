WWE teasing Kenny Omega in the Rumble is a bad idea

The WWE should've left well enough alone when it came to Kenny Omega.

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 20 Jan 2017, 18:43 IST

Kenny Omega has been the topic of plenty of conversation lately.

There has been no shortage of speculation about Kenny Omega’s future, feuled by his own remarks in recent interviews. And since all this comes in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble, that has led to rumors that Omega will sign with the WWE ahead of that event to make a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match.

Those rumors have been squashed to a degree based on information about his alleged contract status, but then the WWE itself got in on the fun. In a video released on the company’s website and app earlier this week, various superstars were asked who they’d like to see as a surprise entrant in the Rumble. Names like the Boogeyman came up, but Seth Rollins made sure to say Omega’s name.

Now, it’s certainly understandable that Rollins would say that. First, who wouildn’t want to see Kenny Omega walk out on the stage next week to join the fray in San Antonio? Second, it’s an obvious answer you’d give in that situation considering the aforementioned speculation. But the WWE video staff choosing to leave that answer in the final video was a mistake, and there are several reasons why.