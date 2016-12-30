WWE Rumor: Paige may not return to WWE anytime soon

Is the relationship between Paige and Del Rio straining her ties with WWE?

30 Dec 2016

Will the rift between WWE and Paige mend soon?

WWE Superstar Paige has been one of the frontrunners of the Women’s Revolution in WWE. Paige, who has been out of commission as of late with a three-month suspension, is expected to return to WWE programming soon. And if one believes the rumours that have surfaced, Paige may not return to WWE anytime soon.

A few months ago, Paige was suspended for a Wellness Policy Violation while she was recuperating from her neck surgery. Now that Paige’s suspension is over, several fans expect her to return to WWE anytime. But, Allwrestlingnews reports that Paige is not that keen on returning to WWE and travelling with them on the road.

The neck surgery she had in October needs more time for rehabilitation before she can return to wrestle. But there are rumours that WWE is planning to bring her on the road to travel with the Total Divas crew. They are planning to use Paige for the Total Divas filming and non-wrestling appearances.

It is yet unclear how this might turn out, as Paige is not that keen to return to the road.

Paige recently tweeted regarding Brie Bella’s baby bump and expressed her desire to meet them at Alberto Del Rio’s restaurant in San Antonio, during the Royal Rumble. She tweeted the following,

Stahhpp look at that bump. Beaut!! hopefully see you in San Antonio at the restaurant. Miss you girls. https://t.co/MjtjV1Mcfd — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 28, 2016

@RealPaigeWWE miss you too girly! Goodness SO much!!! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 28, 2016

The women’s division of WWE has been at its peak for the last year or so. With the influx of talent from NXT and several new signings, the women’s revolution in WWE has garnered much acclaim from the wrestling fans. But, there are few grumbles as to how WWE prefers only a certain type of female wrestlers and refuses to push others.

It is widely believed that Paige is one of the cornerstones for the revolution and she is not getting her due because of WWE’s preference for other female wrestlers. Rumours state that her strained relationship with the company may be the reason that she is not keen to return to the road soon.

