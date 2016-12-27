WWE Raw Results 26th December 2016, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

2 huge championship matches. Did any titles change hands though?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 27 Dec 2016, 09:49 IST

Rollins survived a giant and succumbed to two Codebreakers

This week, Raw comes to us live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Il. Last week, we saw Braun Strowman go on a rampage. It's the last Raw of the year! What's in store this week?

Segment with Stephanie Mcmahon, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

We see a video package showing us a recap of Braun Strowman on a rampage backstage, confronting Mick Foley, destroying Sin Cara and Titus O' Neil, and interfering in the main event last week to begin the show.

Michael Cole welcomes us to the Holiday edition of Monday Night Raw, as Stephanie McMahon's music hits. She wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas and says Mick Foley is on a break. As she is drowned in CM Punk chants, she shuts the vocal crowd by saying that if they can keep it up for more than 2.15 seconds, they'd last 1 second longer than CM Punk did.

Seth Rollins' music hits. He asks Stephanie how Christmas with the family was. He tells her that she's a loving wife. But then asks her if she gave Triple H his manhood back?

Stephanie retorts saying that her husband is more of a champ than Seth will ever be. Seth says he came to Chicago for a fight. He asks for Braun Strowman. Roman Reigns' music hits. He wants Strowman too. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns decide to go backstage and tear it up Shield style.

Stephanie McMahon gets worked up and looks like she wants to be a part of The Shield. They tease a Shield reunion as Smackdown is in the same arena. There's a swerve and Stephanie tells them it won't happen, and adds that the Chicago crowd is too easy to trick.

Stephanie McMahon makes a Rollins vs. Strowman match and a US title match with Roman vs. opponent of Stephanie's choosing. And we have a tag team championship rematch to kickstart the show.