WWE Raw Results January 9th 2017, Latest Raw winners and video highlights

A new champion was crowned, a monumental Royal Rumble announcement and the return of legends

by Rohit Nath News 10 Jan 2017, 06:17 IST

Raw saw Chris Jericho complete his grand slam

Raw kicked off with Stephanie McMahon backstage giving a performance review to Mick Foley. They started addressing the “rumours” of The Undertaker appearing later in the night. Seth Rollins came in and said that he would be entering the Royal Rumble. Braun Strowman then came in and demanded a match with either Goldberg or Roman Reigns.

Foley told Strowman that Goldberg wasn’t in the building nor city, and Roman had a match coming up. Rollins looked at Strowman and said that he could give Strowman what he wanted. He then began to attack Strowman which led to a backstage brawl, and lot of referees to stop them.

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho – 2-on-1 Handicap for the United States Championship

The Architect made a big save

After the competitors were getting introduced, Braun Strowman came out. Reigns attempted to attack him but Strowman got the better of him, making it a 3-on-1 assault. Owens and Jericho started picking on Reigns as well. Rollins came out for the save with a steel chair and cleared the ring.

Stephanie McMcMahon came out and announced that the US title handicap match would be happening later. She then announced that Seth Rollins would be facing Braun Strowman next.

Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman couldn't get the job done against Seth Rollins

Seth started with a set of flashy kicks, working on Strowman’s lower legs. However, it did not take long for Strowman to become dominant. Strowman looked very impressive in the match. Rollins got some momentum on his side after tugging on Strowman’s beard.

After the commercial break, Rollins hit the enzuiguri outside, followed by a suicide dive. He kicked him once he entered the ring again, but when attempting a pin, Strowman kicked out at 1. Strowman was still on his feet despite a flying knee. When attempting another, Strowman caught him. Strowman attempted a move from the top rope, but Seth went down, then came back up and kicked him down. He hit Strowman with a frog splash. However, Strowman kicked out at two.

Strowman went outside towards the barricade. Rollins attempted a dive from the top corner post. However, Strowman moved out of the way. Strowman then put him over the barricade, and when he tried to get him back in the ring, both competitors were counted out.

The match ended in a double count-out

After the match, Strowman tried to get a steel chair to assault Rollins, but Rollins dropkicked him as he was entering the ring, obtaining the steel chair. He then cleared the ring with the steel chair, so Strowman didn’t enter.